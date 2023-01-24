Panthers would be wise to hang onto assistant Chris Tabor after success of special teams

Mike Kaye
·5 min read
Patrick Semansky/AP

The Carolina Panthers’ whirlwind 2022 season was an up-and-down slogfest that led to the firing of Matt Rhule, the trading of Christian McCaffrey and the uncertainty of the organization in 2023.

But it wasn’t all about misery and inconsistency.

Even before interim head coach Steve Wilks led the Panthers to a 6-6 finish, the wheels were greased on special teams. Chris Tabor, who was hired by Rhule prior to last season, brought a veteran presence to a unit that struggled in previous years.

With the Panthers searching for a new head coach to run the organization, owner David Tepper and the rest of the Carolina brain trust should acknowledge Tabor’s prowess and standing with candidates for the sake of retention. Tabor, who has been a lead NFL special teams coordinator for 12 years, should be high on the list of potential holdovers from the previous regime for any coach who takes over the reins at Bank of America Stadium.

Rich Gosselin, a veteran NFL reporter, has been doing special teams rankings for several years. In 2021, Gosselin ranked the Panthers as the 28th overall group in the league based on several statistical categories — from penalties to field-goal percentage to punts downed inside the 20. Under Tabor’s stewardship, the group zoomed all way up to fourth overall on the list in 2022.

The fourth overall ranking was the Panthers’ highest mark on the annual list since the group finished second in 2003. The team also finished second overall in 2000 but hadn’t ranked within the top 10 since 2017.

The Panthers’ ranking was aided by the league-leading performances of kicker Eddy Piñeiro and punter Johnny Hekker.

Piñeiro — despite missing two potential game-winning attempts against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8 — finished with a league-high field-goal conversion rate of 94.2%. Piñeiro was brought in to replace injured starting kicker Zane Gonzalez in August.

Tabor, who had worked with Piñeiro in Chicago, recommended him for a tryout and ultimately decided to add him as Gonzalez’s fill-in. Even after the disastrous performance against Atlanta, Wilks and Tabor stuck with Piñeiro. The kicker rewarded the coaches with 19 consecutive made field goals.

“He understands me as a player, he understands my mindset,” Piñeiro said about Tabor in September.

Hekker, a four-time first-team All-Pro, signed with Carolina this offseason. He led the league and set a franchise record with 39 punts downed within the 20-yard line. According to Gosselin, the league average in that category was 25.4 punts downed inside the 20.

Hekker also finished with an averaged 48.5 gross yards per punt. His net yards per punt average was 44.2. According to Gosselin, the league average for those categories was 46.74 yards and 41.47 yards, respectively.

Long snapper J.J. Jansen, the team’s longest-tenured player, set the franchise mark for most career games played this season. Jansen — who jokingly called Tabor a “comedian” in an interview earlier this season — appeared in his 226th game as a Panther in the season-finale win against the New Orleans Saints.

Jansen is one of the special teams unit’s outspoken leaders. Given his history with the team and the NFL, Jansen knows what to look for in a strong coordinator, and Tabor — according to Jansen — fits the mold.

“(Tabor) is incredible (with) identifying players’ strengths and weaknesses,” Jansen said earlier this month. “He allows us to play to our strengths while protecting our weaknesses. He also is very good at identifying our opponents’ strengths and weaknesses and putting us in positions to win our individual matchups. He has a tremendous sense of people.”

Tabor was able to greatly enhance the production of the Panthers’ coverage units this past season.

Those groups were excellent at getting down the field and making plays. Sam Franklin, the team’s chosen nominee for the Pro Bowl ballot, was tied for 15th in the league with 13 special teams tackles. Safety Sean Chandler was just behind him with 12 takedowns.

Tabor started an internal special teams ranking system this season in Carolina, and Franklin edged out Hekker for the top spot.

“The points production board — everybody took it serious this year,” Franklin said earlier this month. “I feel like it was a big deal among us, just like fighting for first ins, tackles and stuff like that. It means a lot.”

If Tabor were to return to Carolina under a new head coach, he’d have areas to improve with the unit — namely with the team’s notable penalty problem. The Panthers’ dominance in a handful of categories was mitigated, at times, by the unit’s tendency to pick up penalties.

The Panthers likely finished outside of the top 3 in Gosselin’s overall rankings because the group led the league with 23 penalties for 197 yards. The league average was 13.5 flags for 109.1 yards.

But while Tabor might need to clean up some technique and tendencies here and there, his unit thrived after just one year of his guidance. With new coaches looking to put together their staffs, Tabor should be a worthwhile voice to keep around.

“(Tabor) has a great rapport with all of the coaches on the staff, while also garnering a tremendous amount of camaraderie in the special teams meeting room,” Jansen said. “Guys want to be a part of special teams and dominate their role.”

Latest Stories

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • CF Montreal begin week three of training camp as trade rumours swirl

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's roster remains in a state of flux to start the third week of training camp thanks to a tumultuous off-season. While Major League Soccer clubs usually try to sort their business before the start of camp, Montreal’s attack could look extremely different with both arrivals and departures potentially affecting the club's front line. A big source of the uncertainty comes from the Kei Kamara trade speculation, which has not stopped since the striker's public request to be move

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • AP source: Chiefs' Mahomes sustained high ankle sprain

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sustained a right high ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' divisional playoff win over the Jaguars, a person familiar with the nature of the injury told The Associated Press on Sunday, but the All-Pro quarterback expects to play in next weekend's AFC championship game. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter Saturday when a Jacksonville defender landed on him. X-rays taken during the game came back negative, and Mahomes returned after halftime to le

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Former Red Wing Ted Nolan among 8 Indigenous NHL players featured in new card deck

    Retired professional hockey player and coach Ted Nolan is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players to be featured in a new hockey card set. Upper Deck released a set called First Peoples Rookie Cards, which highlights the achievements of Indigenous players in the league. Nolan grew up in Garden River First Nation, near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and played with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings in the 1980s. He later had a successful career as a coach with the Buffalo Sabres and New Y

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we