Panthers' win streak reaches 10 games with 6-1 rout of Wings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Florida Panthers
    Florida Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sam Reinhart
    Sam Reinhart
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Duclair
    Anthony Duclair
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anton Lundell
    Anton Lundell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.

Pius Suter scored and Alex Nedeljkovic had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who have allowed six or more goals for the 14th time this season.

Duclair snapped the scoreless tie at 5:02 of the second period when his shot from the right faceoff dot beat Nedeljkovic, increasing his career high with his 31st goal of the season.

Reinhart made it 2-0 just 90 seconds later when he scored his 28th goal of the season, extending his points streak to six games.

Lundell scored his first of the game at 14:23 of the second and Mamin followed 28 seconds later for a 4-0 lead.

Reinhart assisted on Lundell’s goal, giving him four goals and seven assists during his points streak.

While short-handed, Lundell scored his second of the game in the third period on a spectacular between-the-legs drop pass from Aleksander Barkov.

Suter scored Detroit’s goal at 12:04 of the third. And Forsling added his ninth of the season at 13:14.

The Panthers also extended their team record for goals to 314, the most in the NHL this season.

STREAK ENDS

Jonathan Huberdeau’s points streak ended at 13 games. He had 11 goals and 13 assists in that span.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, the Red Wings recalled right wing Riley Barber from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. They also assigned center Chase Pearson to the Griffins.

MILESTONE

Before the game, the Red Wings and Panthers honored referee Brian Pochmara for his 1,000th game. Pochmara, a Detroit native whose family was in attendance, received signed jerseys from both teams and a Tiffany crystal.

UP NEXT

Panthers visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Red Wings visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaves TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Nick Nurse gives injury updates on Scottie Barnes, Thaddeus Young

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse was quick to praise the 76ers after Game 1 of their playoff series. He also provided injury updates on Scottie Barnes and Thaddeus Young, with X-rays coming back negative for both players. Nurse also discussed the key to bouncing back in Game 2, and how to counter Joel Embiid. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Joy Drop: Black Girls Hockey Club making a welcome move north

    Hello friends! I must say that I have been revelling in joy all this week. First of all, my all-time favourite movie turned 20 years old. Yes, 20. Bend It Like Beckham is arguably the greatest sports film of all time, in my view. In addition to that celebration, I partook in another kind of joy: the brilliance of Black Women in Hockey kind. You may be asking a few questions. Well, I am dedicating this week's JOY DROP to explain. A few months ago, Black Girl Hockey Club and MLSE Foundation decide