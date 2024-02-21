Panthers take win streak into matchup against the Hurricanes

Florida Panthers (37-15-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (33-17-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes trying to prolong a six-game win streak.

Carolina has a 33-17-5 record overall and an 18-6-4 record in home games. The Hurricanes have a +31 scoring differential, with 186 total goals scored and 155 conceded.

Florida has a 37-15-4 record overall and a 20-7-2 record on the road. The Panthers have an 18-5-0 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Thursday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Panthers won 5-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 20 goals with 39 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 39 goals and 28 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.6 assists, 5.5 penalties and 18.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: out (lower body), Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting), Jalen Chatfield: day to day (upper body).

Panthers: William Lockwood: day to day (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press