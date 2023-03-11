Panthers need wide receivers: A look at 10 free-agent options for Carolina on open market

The Carolina Panthers need to restock their wide receiver depth chart following Friday’s blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears.

The Panthers sent leading wideout DJ Moore — along with a package of four premium picks — to the Bears to gain the No. 1 pick in April’s draft. According to a league source, the Panthers didn’t want to include Moore in the trade-up, but the Bears insisted on the playmaker being part of their massive haul to move back from No. 1 to No. 9.

Now, the Panthers’ wide receiver depth chart is light and lacking proven talent. Terrace Marshall Jr., Shi Smith and Laviska Shenault all occasionally flashed last season, but the organization is going to need some experienced upgrades to surround its future franchise quarterback.

With the Panthers zeroed-in on a rookie quarterback at No. 1, it’s paramount that Carolina upgrades and beefs up the receiving group this offseason.

Here are 10 potential free-agent options for the Panthers:

Note: NFL free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Adam Thielen

Age: 32

Experience: Nine seasons

Career numbers: 534 catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns

Thielen was a playmaker and leader for the Minnesota Vikings for nine seasons before he was released as a cap casualty on Friday. Thielen is now a street free agent, and he can sign with a team before the start free agency. Thielen is an appealing option in that he can be locker room mentor, while also not counting against the compensatory pick formula. He still has some gas left in the tank.

DJ Chark

Age: 26

Experience: Five seasons

Career numbers: 177 catches for 2,544 yards and 18 touchdowns

Chark was a second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. After making a Pro Bowl early in his career, Chark was slowed by injuries, forcing him to settle for a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions last season. Chark would make sense as a Z receiver, who has both size and speed. Assistant head coach Duce Staley worked with Chark in Detroit last season.

Story continues

Parris Campbell

Age: 25

Experience: Four seasons

Career numbers: 97 catches for 983 yards and five touchdowns

Campbell played his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, working under new Panthers head coach Frank Reich. Campbell battled through injury adversity during his first three seasons in the league, but Reich never gave up on the 2019 second-round pick. Campbell is coming off a career year, as he was completely healthy for the first time last season. He figures to be an upgrade in the slot, and he can also be used as a gadget weapon.

Mecole Hardman

Age: 24

Experience: Four seasons

Career numbers: 151 catches for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns

Hardman has special speed at the position. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound receiver was a staple of two Super Bowl runs for the Kansas City Chiefs, and now he’ll look to cash in on the open market. While he’s never been a true No. 1 target, he could take on that role with a bare-bones depth chart at wideout. Hardman could be Reich’s new TY Hilton.

Jakobi Meyers

Age: 26

Experience: Four seasons

Career numbers: 235 catches for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns

Meyers is a name to know on this list. After coming into the league as an undrafted rookie, Meyers blossomed into a legitimate starting wideout with the New England Patriots. Ready to cash in on his breakout campaign, Meyers could be viewed as a No. 1 or No. 2 wideout on the Panthers’ depth chart. He has the ability to make tough catches.

Nelson Agholor

Age: 29

Experience: Eight seasons

Career numbers: 340 receptions for 4,246 yards and 31 touchdowns

Like Campbell, Agholor has worked with Reich before. Also, like Meyers, Agholor spent his past couple of seasons in New England. Agholor is a reliable veteran who can occasionally stretch the field out of the slot. A former Super Bowl winner with the Philadelphia Eagles, Agholor has the experience and knowledge to mentor young wideouts.

Allen Lazard

Age: 27

Experience: Five seasons

Career numbers: 169 catches for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns

If the Panthers are looking for a big X receiver, Lazard could do the trick. Lazard is built like a tank at the position, and he could be viewed as a top-flight, red-zone weapon in Reich’s offense. Lazard might welcome a change of scenery after spending the past five seasons in Green Bay. In Charlotte, he’d be considered an alpha playmaker.

Mack Hollins

Age: 29

Experience: Six seasons

Career numbers: 113 catches for 1,440 yards and 10 touchdowns

Hollins is a jack-of-all-trades player. A special teams ace with impressive speed, Hollins is known for his willingness to do all of the dirty jobs on a squad. A former team captain with the Miami Dolphins, Hollins can block, run “go” routes and make the occasional touchdown catch in the red zone. The UNC alum also played for Reich in Philadelphia as a rookie in 2017.

Darius Slayton

Age: 26

Experience: Four seasons

Career numbers: 170 receptions for 2,554 yards and 15 touchdowns

Slayton had an up-and-down four-year career in the Meadowlands. While he clearly outplayed his fifth-round draft pedigree, Slayton never felt like a staple of the New York Giants’ offense. In and out of the lineup over the years, Slayton sometimes became an afterthought. However, with a change of scenery, he could flourish in another new system.

Zach Pascal

Age: 28

Experience: Five seasons

Career numbers: 165 catches for 2,038 yards and 16 touchdowns

Pascal is another former Reich pupil. Like Hollins, he’s known for doing the dirty work on offense and special teams. Last season. Pascal served as an “enforcer” at the wideout spot for the Eagles. A reunion with Reich could lead to a much bigger role on offense for the veteran playmaker. Pascal shouldn’t be too expensive on the open market.