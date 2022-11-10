Panthers vs. Falcons: Will Carolina’s run defense be exposed in prime time?

Ellis Williams
·5 min read

If the Panthers do not win on Thursday night, the rest of their games aren’t going to matter much.

Over the past five weeks, Carolina fired its head coach, traded its best player and trailed by 35 points in a half, all while starting a former fourth-string quarterback. Yet, the Panthers (2-7) still have a chance to win the NFC South and host a playoff game. Carolina is a mere two games out of its division lead and hosts the first-place Atlanta Falcons (4-5) on Thursday night.

Just 11 days ago Carolina lost 37-34 in overtime to the Falcons. The Panthers had multiple chances to win the game. Kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed two game-winning tries, one extra point with 23 seconds to play and the other a 33-yard field goal attempt in overtime.

If Carolina played in any other division, its season would be mathematically over. But the NFC South has a combined record of 13-23. In comparison, the AFC East is 23-10.

Symbolic of the division, Thursday’s forecast includes on-and-off rain with winds between 20 and 30 mph as Tropical Storm Nicole nears the Carolinas.

Here are two keys to victory plus an updated injury report.

Helping Derrick Brown

Over the past two weeks, the Panthers defense has allowed 870 yards of total offense and 79 points. Four-hundred and eight of those yards (47%) have come on the ground.

Much like its season, the Panthers run defense is on life support.

Falcons star running back Cordarrelle Patterson is back from injury. He scored two rushing touchdowns in his return last week after missing four games with a hamstring injury.

Opposing offenses are running directly at defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive tackle Marquan McCall, linebacker Frankie Luvu, linebacker Shaq Thompson and doubling defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

McCall is an undrafted free agent. Thompson is a 28-year-old who still shows some flashes and Luvu is better as a pass rusher. The team needs more out of Gross-Matos, who was selected in the second round two years ago. He must start setting a firm edge and stop getting pushed backward by tight ends.

Teams are neutralizing Brown by doubling him. To counter that, Carolina could try deploying five down defensive linemen to eliminate easy double-team opportunities.

Defensive coordinator Al Holcomb should challenge Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota to throw. Against Carolina, Mariota posted a season-high 253 passing yards and three touchdowns. Holcomb must find a way to turn Mariota over when he does drop back to pass.

Atlanta relies on play-action to throw. Holcomb may again rely on man defense this week, which would allow Panthers linebackers and safeties to blitz if the Falcons’ running backs and tight ends stay in to block.

The Falcons feature two blue-chip pass catchers in receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. But neither gets the ball much. Last week in a 20-17 loss to the Chargers, Pitts led all Falcons pass catchers with two receptioins for 27 yards.

A Chuba Hubbard spark?

The Panthers’ offense was nonexistent in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals. Carolina ran a franchise-low 17 plays in the first half and averaged 3.4 plays per drive. Carolina went three-and-out on all but one first-half series.

Thursday should be different considering Carolina ran a season-high 73 plays against Atlanta two weeks ago. Similar logic is why quarterback PJ Walker is starting despite being benched versus the Bengals after posting a 0.0 quarterback rating, throwing two interceptions and completing just three passes for 9 yards. Walker threw for a career-high 317 yards in Atlanta, including a highlight reel 62-yard touchdown to DJ Moore that nearly won the game.

Offensively everything about this matchup is the same as it was in Week 8, except running back Chuba Hubbard is back.

Hubbard has not played since the the Panthers’ 21-3 victory over the Buccaneers. He rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries but injured his ankle.

Running back D’Onta Foreman has dominated the carries in Hubbard’s absence. But he gained just 23 yards on seven touches last week. The game script got away from Carolina early last week. Foreman should be in line for another heavy workload on Thursday.

Hubbard provides an ideal complement to Foreman and should be involved in the game plan.

Two weeks ago, Moore and Terrace Marshall combined for 239 yards and 10 catches against an injury-riddled Falcons secondary. Atlanta already ruled out No. 1 cornerback A.J. Terrell. Weather conditions may limit Moore and Marshall, but the duo should have an advantage against the Falcons’ defensive backs when Carolina does throw.

Marshall scored his first career touchdown against the Bengals.

The Panthers will continue running the ball, and Thursday’s game could be a short one. Like Carolina, Atlanta runs often on first down and second down — only the Giants and Bears gain a higher percentage of their offense on the ground than Atlanta. The Falcons are fourth in the NFL in rush attempts per game (33.2) and 30th in pass attempts (22.4).

Latest injury report

The team expects Hubbard back. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice but is questionable to play.

Cornerback Donte Jackson is also questionable. He was a full participant during both practices this week. He was active last week but did not play a snap. Interim coach Steve Wilks said Jackson was available in case of emergency.

After practice on Tuesday Jackson told media he plans on playing.

Defensive end Brian Burns does not carry a game status and will play. He has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (back), and right tackle Taylor Moton (elbow) are questionable after each practiced fully.

The team did not activate safety Jeremy Chinn to the roster, meaning he will not play. Carolina already ruled out safety Juston Burris (concussion) and receiver Rashard Higgins (illness).

Cornerback C.J. Henderson (finger), Luvu (neck), receiver Laviska Shenault (illness) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) are all expected to play and do not carry a game status.

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would. “Nope, I’m done,” Barty told Australian Associated Press on Monday. “You can never say never but

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for illegal hit

    Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will sit out two games for a dangerous hit on Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff on Tuesday.

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored. Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into th

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • 7 best cameos NHL players have made in TV, film

    From playing vikings, to late night television, to simply being themselves, NHL players have a long history of cameos on TV and movies.

  • International students in Sault Ste. Marie , Ont.,learn to skate with adults-only lessons

    Some international students in Sault Ste. Marie will be getting their first taste of ice-skating this winter. A credit union in the northern Ontario city has teamed up with a local arena to offer skating lessons for those who are new to Canada and like trying out a new skill. "Skating is such a huge part of Canadian culture and our winters and it's only natural for those visiting Canada or staying in Canada to want to experience this," said Kirstin Dias, co-ordinator of the Motivate 2 Skate prog

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it