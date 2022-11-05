Panthers vs. Bengals keys to the game: Is WR Terrace Marshall ready for a breakout?

Ellis Williams
·5 min read

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo knows wide receiver Terrace Marshall is a ball-winner.

“That’s the way he’s built,” McAdoo said. “He is a big guy, a physical guy, and big men have to play big in this league. Sometimes they need some reps at (jump balls) before they get that going. But we have confidence that he can go do that for us.”

A second-round draft pick last season, Marshall has not experienced the early success his former LSU teammates Joe Burrow or Ja’Marr Chase have. The Bengals’ quarterback-wide receiver duo is among the league’s best.

On Sunday, the Panthers (2-6) face the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) in a game both teams need to win after underwhelming losses last week. Chase will likely miss a second consecutive game due to an ailing hip.

Burrow is the Bengals’ best player. But it could be Marshall who influences Sunday’s game most.

“He’s building confidence, and I think PJ (Walker) and (Terrace) are creating some kind of rapport with one another,” interim coach Steve Wilks said. “Their chemistry is building confidence, so now I can see it in his play. I can see how he practices. I’m excited about his progress.”

Since the Panthers traded Robbie Anderson, Marshall has set career highs in catches, receiving yards and snaps played. In last week’s 37-34 loss to Atlanta, Marshall caught four of nine targets for 87 yards. He’s emerging as a threat opposite DJ Moore in the team’s run-first offense.

Because opposing defense’s double team Moore, and often put eight defenders in the box against running back D’Onta Foreman, Marshall routinely earns one-on-one coverage. His specific skill set — big, strong, and fast — is tailored to make 50-50 passes advantageous.

Walker trusts Marshall, too. Before Baker Mayfield hurt his ankle and Anderson was traded, Walker and Marshall were making plays on the scout team. Connecting on end-zone fades and deep outside verticals against the Panthers’ first-team defense helped Walker and Marshall prepare for their opportunity.

Against Atlanta, Walker threw Marshall multiple near-touchdowns. Neither play was completed, but Marshall was close to scoring his first career touchdown.

Last week, the Bengals allowed the Browns’ top two receivers to combine for 212 yards on nine catches. Cincinnati lost 32-13. Chidobe Awuzie, the team’s top cornerback, tore his ACL in the game.

Marshall has an opportunity to swing Sunday’s game for Carolina.

“He got a couple of opportunities last game, and we expect him to make those plays,” McAdoo said. “He’s working to make them and he will make them in the future.”

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (26) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (26) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Teams trending in opposite directions

The Panthers had several opportunities to capture sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Instead, penalties, inconsistent effort, missed kicks and blown tackles cost Carolina a division victory.

Sure, a loss is a loss, but the Bengals are coming off a Monday night beat down. The game was not close. Cincinnati gained 54 yards on the game’s first drive. Over the Bengals’ next six possessions, the team earned just four first downs and 41 yards.

In their last two losses, the Bengals have been outscored by 44 points. Carolina is plus-15 over the past two weeks.

Without Chase, Cincinnati struggles creating explosive plays or prolonging drives. The Bengals ran 50 plays against the Browns and averaged just 4.6 yards per play.

Like Carolina, the Bengals are desperate to bounce back, but the on-field matchups do not favor them doing so.

Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
Carolina Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Foreman’s dominance should continue

Since stepping in for Christian McCaffrey, Foreman has gained 236 yards on 41 carries and scored 20 points. Backup Chuba Hubbard will miss his second consecutive game with an ankle injury, which leaves Foreman in line to continue his rushing dominance.

Last week, Cleveland ran for 172 yards on 44 attempts. The Browns gashed Cincinnati with punishing power runs. Expect the Panthers’ offensive line to push the Bengals backward via downhill gap runs.

Similarly to how Tampa Bay struggled to both stop the run and successfully run the ball against Carolina, the Bengals rushed the ball just 10 times last week. The team set a franchise low for rushing attempts in a game that dated back to 1982.

Most games are decided up front. The Panthers have that advantage.

Burns career game looming?

The Bengals cannot protect their quarterback. Burrow has been sacked 30 times in eight games, second most in the league behind only the Bears.

The Browns sacked Burrow five times. He was hit seven times. All-Pro defense end Myles Garrett had five of those hits. He finished with 1.5 sacks and a pass deflection, which resulted in a Burrow interception. Cincinnati’s offensive line is leaky at all five positions. Tackle Jonah Williams gave up three sacks and allowed the tipped pass.

Defensive end Brian Burns has nine pressures, one sack and two quarterback hits over the past two weeks. Burns’ game-high sack total is two, which he’s hit three times. He had two sacks twice in 2020 and once this season against the Giants.

To offset their protection issues, the Bengals often target running back Joe Mixon. Last week, 31 percent of Burrow’s passes were to targets behind the line of scrimmage.

Perhaps Burns dominates because Garrett did. The Panthers’ star defensive player is not on Garrett’s All-Pro level, but he’s trending in that direction.

Or maybe it will be defensive tackle Derrick Brown who will have another career game. His 12 tackles against the Falcons were both a career-high and the most by a Panthers defensive lineman since the stat was made available in 2000.

Cleveland does not roster a three-technique player near Brown’s ability. He and Burns should have a major influence on Sunday’s game.

