Panthers upgrade O-line by agreeing to $100M contract with guard Robert Hunt, AP sources say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a five-year, $100 million contract with free agent guard Robert Hunt that includes $63 million in guaranteed money, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until the new league year begins Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Hunt started 55 games over the past four seasons with the Dolphins. The 27-year-old Hunt was a second-round draft pick by Miami in 2020.

He is expected to be paired opposite guard Austin Corbett in Carolina.

The Panthers have undergone major offseason changes throughout the organization, with Dan Morgan taking over as general manager, Dave Canales as coach and Brant Tillis as a salary cap specialist. The roster is expected to see plenty of turnover after the team finished with an NFL-worst 2-15 record.

Adding protection for last year's No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, was a major priority for the Panthers after the offensive line allowed 65 sacks last season, tied for second most in the NFL.

Carolina could be looking for a new center if the team decides to release Bradley Bozeman.

The Panthers announced Monday that long snapper J.J. Jansen will return for a record 16th season with the team after signing a one-year contract.

