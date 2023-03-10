Panthers trade for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft in blockbuster deal with Bears, per reports

The Carolina Panthers are now set to be on the clock for the 2023 NFL draft.

The Panthers traded for the No. 1 pick in the draft in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears on Friday, according to ESPN and NFL Network.

The Bears will receive the Nos. 9 and 61 selections in the 2023 draft, along with a first-round pick in 2024, a second-rounder in 2025, and wide receiver DJ Moore, according to ESPN.

The Panthers, who last drafted Cam Newton with the No. 1 pick in 2011 and reached the Super Bowl in 2015, will now hope to land its next quarterback of the future.

Carolina leapfrogged other quarterback-needy teams in the Houston Texans (No. 2), Indianapolis Colts (No. 4), Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Detroit Lions (No. 6), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) and Atlanta Falcons (No. 8).

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich, right, watches as players run a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. The event is a moneymaking machine for the league, another interview/audition for players and a job fair for unemployed coaches looking for a new opportunity, but how necessary it is depends on who is answering the question. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) ORG XMIT: INKS206

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are considered the top quarterbacks in this year's draft.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carolina Panthers trade for No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL draft with Bears