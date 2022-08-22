Panthers Tracks podcast: Reacting to Panthers naming Baker Mayfield QB 1, Matt Corral’s season-ending Lisfranc injury
Panthers Tracks season 3, episode 18 is here.
Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams shares his thoughts on what Matt Corral’s Lisfranc injury means for Carolina going forward. Plus takeaways from Carolina’s Week 2 preseason game against New England.
