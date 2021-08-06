Panthers Tracks: How the offense and defense looked in Week 2 of NFL training camp

There was no shortage of Panthers news this week as Carolina went through its second week of training camp.

We saw the players put on the pads for the first time. We saw fights. Players were injured. A player was cut for a bad hit and plenty of injuries. Here you will find everything you need to know from the second week of camp.

But first let’s get today’s trivia question ...

The Carolina Panthers were one of two new expansion NFL teams to start their inaugural season in 1995. What was the other team?

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

The biggest story in this week’s camp was when safety JT Ibe hit wide receiver Keith Kirkwood in his neck area, sending him to the hospital. Here is the news story:

Ibe, who was later cut, spoke to The Observer in an exclusive interview here:

Columnist Scott Fowler gives his take on the situation and the Panthers’ decision to cut Ibe.

Other stories from training camp:

Stories outside of camp:

TRIVIA ANSWER!

Jacksonville Jaguars