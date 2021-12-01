Panthers storm back from 3 down in final 17 minutes to stun Capitals, snap 2-game skid

Sam Reinhart saw a sliver of space between Ilya Samsonov and the right pipe, and took his chance. Everything else had gone the Florida Panthers’ way in this dominant third period, so why not a shot into this minuscule window?

The Washington Capitals’ three-goal third-period lead was long gone and Reinhart made sure there was no settling for overtime in a meeting between two of the NHL’s best teams. Reinhart ripped the decisive shot into the net, flung his arms into the air in equal parts relief and exaltation, and welcomed a mob of teammates to celebrate with him. The Panthers won 5-4 on the forward’s game-winning goal with 14.4 seconds remaining.

“The third period desperation level went up three or four notches,” interim coach Andrew Brunette said.

Florida (15-4-3) fired 26 shots at Samsonov in the final period. It scored at even strength, shorthanded and twice on the power play. Left wing Ryan Lomberg sparked the comeback with 16:37 left and center Eetu Luostarinen, another fourth-line forward, ignited it with a shorthanded goal less than three minutes later. Forward Sam Bennett finally tied the game at 4-4 with 7:59 left when he deflected home a point shot by star defenseman Aaron Ekblad on the power play and Reinhart finally finished off the stunning win with another power-play goal in the final seconds.

Florida was on the brink of a seventh loss in 11 games. Instead, the Panthers’ second losing streak of the season is over after only two games and Florida, after losing its first home game of the season Saturday, delivered the 12,365 at FLA Live Arena another memorable moment in a season already full of them.

“There’s always a belief in that room that we’re never out of the fight,” Lomberg said, “so as soon as that first domino felt we just kept our foot on the gas.”

For most of the first two periods, the Capitals (14-4-5) solidly outplayed Florida, outshooting the Panthers and generating the majority of scoring chances. They scored twice in an 11-second span in the first seven minutes and Florida was stuck playing behind for more than 47 minutes.

Story continues

Less than four minutes into the fourth period, the comeback began.

It started with a one-timer Lomberg. Right wing Patric Hornqvist won a puck out of a scrum on the right doorstep and flung it across the goal mouth to Lomberg, who lunged forward to beat Samsonov with a one-timer. A few minutes later, the Panthers were on the penalty kill, and Lomberg and Luostarinen were again on the ice.

Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar and the fourth-line forwards were off again. Lomberg fired a long pass to Luostarinen and the center raced alone toward Samsonov. He saw a hole between the Washington goaltender’s legs and trickled a five-hole tally into the gap to cut the Capitals’ lead down to 4-3 with 13:51 left.

Luostarinen provided the secondary assist on Lomberg’s goal and Lomberg had the primary assist on Luostarinen’s.

“They were buzzing the whole night,” Brunette said.

By then, the momentum had swung and the Panthers could feel it. They got three power plays in the final 12 minutes and converted two of them into goals to complete the comeback, and win in regulation.

First, Bennett deflected in the game-tying goal on a point shot by Ekblad with 7:59 left and then Florida got one final power play with 56.9 seconds remaining because of goaltender interference.

The Panthers were patient. They knew their power play would carry over into overtime if they needed it. Reinhart made sure they didn’t.