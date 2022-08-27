Panthers will start season without kicker Zane Gonzalez and quarterback Sam Darnold

Ellis Williams
·2 min read
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com
Prior to the Panthers preseason finale on Friday, the team had only one player unavailable for their regular season home opener due to injury.

That number tripled on Saturday after coach Matt Rhule said kicker Zane Gonzalez and quarterback Sam Darnold are each expected to miss extended time due to “significant” lower-body injuries.

Gonzalez has a serious groin injury, which he suffered in the third quarter after hurting himself while warming up on the sideline. The team considers his injury long term and potentially season-ending.

“He’s going to be seen by a specialist, and that will lead to any future decisions that have to be made,” Rhule said. “But it is a significant injury to his groin. And, obviously, our thoughts are with Zane at this time. He’s a warrior. He’ll find a way to battle back, and we’ll find out exactly what the length of that is.”

Rhule said the team will “attack” signing a new kicker. General manager Scott Fitterer and special teams coordinator Chirs Tabor will likely work out kickers over the weekend.

Gonzalez missed the team’s final five games last season with a quad injury he suffered warming up at Buffalo.

Carolina must also prepare to start its season without its backup quarterback. Darnold sprained his ankle when Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer awkwardly pulled him down under his own weight, twisting his ankle.

Rhule said the team is unsure how long it will be without Darnold. Carolina is sharing his MRI images with specialists and are awaiting further diagnosis.

“We’re not sure we have the exact length,” Rhule said. “We’ve sent images to specialists to try to gauge it. But again, that does look like a significant injury that could take some time.”

The team has yet to decide whether to place Darnold on injured reserve. Players on IR must miss a minimum of four games before returning to the active roster. Severe ankle sprains usually take at least four to six weeks to heal.

Placing Darnold on IR would provide Carolina some short-term roster flexibility. The team could keep him on the initial 53-man roster then move him to IR, opening up an additional spot for any surprise cuts around the league.

Gonzalez and Darnold join rookie Matt Corral on IR, meaning all three will miss Week 1. The Panthers will almost certainly sign a quarterback this week to join Baker Mayfield and PJ Walker. Whether that is a low-tier practice player, or a quarterback the caliber of Cam Newton remains to be seen.

There was some good news.

Rhule said center Bradley Bozeman is expected to return to practice this week. He could be ready for Week 1 after suffering an ankle injury a few weeks ago. Tight end Ian Thomas and wide receiver Robbie Anderson are also expected to practice this week.

