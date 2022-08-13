Panthers start Baker Mayfield in preseason opening victory against the Commanders

Ellis Williams
·3 min read
Alex Brandon/AP
Baker Mayfield started for the Panthers and played one series in the team’s 23-21 victory against the Washington Commanders on Saturday at FedEx Field

In his first preseason game, Mayfield completed 4 of 7 passes for 45 yards, leading a 54-yard, 13-play drive play that ended with a 41-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal.

Mayfield quarterbacked crisply, completing three of his first five passes to two different receivers. Carolina converted three third downs, two via short pitch-and-catches to slot receiver Shi Smith. The drive stalled near the 20-yard line after Mayfield botched a snap from center Pat Elflein.

Coming into the game, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both Mayfield and Sam Darnold would only play one series and he stuck to that plan with Mayfield. His day was done after the team’s opening drive.

Darnold took over next and started with a short field after linebacker Cory Littleton forced Washington running back Antonio Gibson to fumble. Starting from the Commanders’ 18-yard line all Darnold needed was three plays to score Carolina’s first touchdown of the preseason.

Facing a first down, Darnold faked a handoff to Chuba Hubbard and dropped back deep in the pocket. With a pass rusher in his face, Darnold stood tall and released a lob pass intended for the back-left pylon. The pass fell directly into receiver Rashard Higgins hands for a touchdown. Higgins rolled out the red carpet for his signature “Hollywood” celebration.

Starting on such a short field gave Darnold a chance for a second series. But Darnold threw two incompletions and the team went three-and-out after he faced heavy pressure on both second and third down.

The Panthers offensive line rotated consistently throughout the afternoon. Mayfield was protected (from left to right) by Brady Christensen, Michael Jordan, Elflein, Austin Corbett and Taylor Moton. Rookie tackle Ikem Ekwonu made his preseason debut on the team’s second drive. He was at tackle while Christensen slid to left guard. Bradley Bozeman came in at center and Jordan moved to right guard. Swing tackle Cam Erving held down the right side.

After Darnold’s second series, veteran P.J. Walker played for most of the second and third quarters. He looked sharp against the Commanders’ second defense, completing 10 of 19 passes for 136 yards. Walker handled three drives. The first lasted 12 plays, gained 75 yards and ended with a 3-yard Spencer Brown rushing touchdown. On his next series, Walker completed two passes but took a deep sack that forced a 37-yard Gonzalez field goal.

Rookie Matt Corral did not enter the game until early in the fourth quarter. He completed his first NFL pass on a third-down throw to Keith Kirkwood that went for 11 yards. Corral finished with 11 yards on 1-of-9 passing. Trailing 21-20 with about two minutes to play, Corral led a game-winning drive capped by a 45-yard Gonzalez field goal. Corral did not complete a pass on the drive. Instead, Carolina benefited from multiple defensive penalties that pushed it into field-goal range.

Defensively, Carolina held Washington to six first-half points and forced two turnovers. Rookie linebacker Amare Barno recovered a fumble and forced an interception by pressuring Commanders quarterback Taylor Heincke.

Most of the starters only played a series or two before retiring. Brian Burns started at defensive end but only played four snaps. Henderson, Jeremy Chinn, Donte Jackson, and Xavier Woods all played two series.

Carolina rested a plethora of veterans including Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, Shaq Thompson, Jaycee Horn, Keith Taylor Jr. Dennis Daley, Ian Thomas, Stephen Sullivan, Colin Thompson, Terrace Marshall Jr., Derrick Brown and Marquis Haynes.

