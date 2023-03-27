Panthers’ signing of RB Sanders draws praise from Jaguars’ Pederson, Colts’ Steichen

A couple of Miles Sanders’ former NFL play-callers are fond of his fit with the Panthers.

Sanders, 25, signed a four-year, $25.4 million deal with Carolina earlier this month in free agency. And while the former Philadelphia Eagles playmaker was just one of several notable signings over the past two weeks, he might be the centerpiece of the Panthers’ offense during the upcoming season as an incoming rookie quarterback looks to lead the team through potential growing pains.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson had the same title with the Eagles when they drafted Sanders with a second-round pick in 2019. On Monday, at the annual NFL league meetings at Arizona Biltmore Hotel in Phoenix, Pederson praised the Panthers’ signing of Sanders.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich served as Pederson’s offensive coordinator for two seasons in Philadelphia. Given Pederson’s history with both Reich and Sanders, the Jaguars head coach thinks the tandem is a good match.

“Miles is an excellent running back,” Pederson said. “He’s still got a lot of tread on the tires, so to speak, and I thought it was a good decision for Frank to get somebody like Miles in there — a veteran running back. Again, not knowing Carolina’s roster, but probably an impact player on Day 1.”

Sanders is coming off a career year with the Eagles. The 5-foot-11, 211-pound back produced 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as the Eagles dominated the NFC during the regular season.

The Eagles’ offense was overseen by new Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen for the past two seasons. After spending two years with Pederson, Sanders was made the most out of the switch to Steichen.

Count Steichen among those who think Sanders can have success in Charlotte.

“Miles is a tremendous back,” Steichen said. “Great pickup for Carolina. I know he’s going to do good things there.”