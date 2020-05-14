Panthers sign first-round pick Derrick Brown

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown listens during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Brown is a likely first-round pick in the NFL draft Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The Panthers have signed Derrick Brown, the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft, to a four-year contract.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound defensive tackle was a standout at Auburn, earning consensus All-America honors last season and finishing his college career with 170 tackles, 13 sacks and 33 1/2 tackles for loss. He's expected to start right away for the Panthers under first-year coach Matt Rhule.

Brown is Carolina's first pick to sign.

Brown said on Twitter that he's thankful for this opportunity and ''it's just the beginning of a marathon.''

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

