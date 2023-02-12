Panthers set to interview Rams assistant Thomas Brown for offensive coordinator job

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich has yet to name an offensive coordinator but that could change following the Super Bowl.

Carolina is expected to have a second interview with Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown on Thursday for the team’s offensive coordinator job, a league source confirmed. Brown is scheduled to fly into Charlotte on Thursday following an interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the same position.

Brown has worked under Rams head coach Sean McVay for the past three seasons. Brown coordinated in college, was a standout at Georgia and played in the NFL. Brown, 36, also interviewed for the Houston Texans’ head coaching job in January. Brown, a former running back at Georgia, coached the Rams’ running backs in 2020 before being promoted to his current role the following season.

The Panthers have been busy filling out the coaching staff while also interviewing offensive coordinators. Last week, Dom Capers — the franchise’s first head coach — and former NFL quarterback Josh McCown agreed to join Reich’s staff. Capers will serve as a senior defensive assistant; McCown will coach quarterbacks.

Former Detroit Lions running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley also will join the staff in some capacity.