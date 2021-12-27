Panthers send players home after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19

The Carolina Panthers are dealing with a potential COVID-19 outbreak within their team, coach Matt Rhule said Monday.

To stop the spread, all players were sent home Monday and will conduct meetings virtually.

Rhule said he wasn’t sure how many players tested positive, but said it was “somewhat significant.” The team is continuing to conduct tests.

The news of the potential outbreak comes at a time when COVID-19 cases across the country are rising at a significant rate, as the Omicron variant becomes dominant in the United States.

A number of NFL teams have dealt with outbreaks in recent weeks, and some have had their games postponed. The Panthers are scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints this coming Sunday at 4:25 p.m. on FOX.

The game was flexed on Monday.

The Panthers placed wide receiver Brandon Zylstra on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday after he tested positive. On Saturday, cornerback Rashaan Melvin was put on the list.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.