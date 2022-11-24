Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7

·3 min read

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak.

The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including two in the second period.

Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida. Spencer Knight, who spent two seasons at Boston College before joining the Panthers in 2021, made 37 saves.

“We needed some wins because we have been outshooting opponents and playing really well, we’re just not getting the wins,” Barkov said. “(Wednesday) we deserved to win. We played a solid game and now we just need to keep going. We know they are a really good team, and a good team for a reason. We played the best game we could play — but we can get better.”

Boston got goals from Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak. Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves.

Florida came into the game leading the NHL in total shots on goal and had been outshot in just three games before Boston took 15 shots on Knight in the opening period and ended the frame with a 39-29 advantage.

The Panthers took the lead on a power play goal from Reinhart 1:49 into the game on a give-and-go from Tkachuk.

Boston evened the score on McAvoy’s slap shot with a two-man power play advantage with 2:46 remaining in the first.

Florida ended up killing a four-minute penalty on Lundell at the start of the second — with Lundell giving his team the lead for good with his second goal of the season at 4:41 in the period.

The Panthers then added two more goals in the final four-plus minutes of the second to take a 4-1 lead into the third.

“We were better in the second and third period for sure,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “Boston is a dangerous team, playing with a lot of confidence. They have an awful lot of speed. We built during the game. Spencer Knight was really strong in the first period and gave you that good feeling from your goaltender and we really built off of that.”

Boston had a second 5-on-3 advantage in the third and again cashed in with a slap shot from the slot — this one coming from Pastrnak.

The Panthers, again, killed the remainder of the penalty and limited the damage.

With 3:54 remaining, Charlie Coyle scored, but the goal was immediately waved off due to Nick Foligno playing the puck with his hand.

With 2:10 left, Ekblad scored into the empty net.

This was the second seven-game winning streak of the season for Boston, with the first lasting from Oct. 20-Nov. 3; the second started Nov. 7 against Buffalo.

Florida entered on a three-game winless streak, with losses in four of its previous five games.

“We haven’t harped on it a lot, but (we have had problems with) turnovers and taking too many minor penalties,’’ Boston coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought the first period was a really good period, and the second — until they scored the second goal — I thought we were carrying play again.”

NOTES: The Florida Panthers started last season with 11 consecutive home wins, tying the NHL record set by the Chicago Blackhawks in 1963. Boston, which returns home to face Carolina on Friday, has a chance to set the record as it has won its first 11 at home this season. … Boston forward Craig Smith played in his 800th NHL game on Wednesday night. Ekblad recorded his 100th NHL goal.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Hurricanes on Friday afternoon.

Panthers: Host Blues on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

George Richards, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Devils' franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to end Wednesday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs won 2-1 in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. John Tavares and Pontus Holmberg scored first-period goals as Toronto became the first team to beat the Devils (16-4) since Washington knocked them off on Oct. 24. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored a good goal on a tip in front with 5:08 to play to bring the sellout crow

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Toronto FC paves the way for return of Spanish midfielder Víctor Vázquez

    Toronto FC has selected Víctor Vázquez in Stage 2 of the Major League Soccer re-entry draft, paving the way for the Spanish midfielder's second stint with the club. The 35-year-old Vázquez joined TFC ahead of the 2017 MLS season and helped the Reds to a treble with victories in the MLS Cup, the Supporters’ Shield and the Canadian Championship. Vázquez returned for the 2018 season but was limited to 21 games due to injury and joined Qatar's Al-Arabi Sports Club after the campaign. He had 18 goals

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Towns powers Timberwolves past Pacers for 5th straight win

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points — nine of them in a row in a key third-quarter run — and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Indiana Pacers 115-101 on Wednesday night. Minnesota has won five in a row, four of them on the road, to improve to 10-8. Indiana had a five-game winning streak snapped to drop to 10-7. The Pacers closed to a two-point deficit in the third quarter when Towns had the nine-point run as part of a 13-point quarter, after which the Timberwolves led 87-77

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros