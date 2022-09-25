Panthers-Saints: Here’s what to expect in the Week 3 NFL matchup

Ellis Williams
·4 min read

The Panthers are facing a must-win game on Sunday against the Saints.

It’s only September but that’s the tax of losing to quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett (Browns) and Daniel Jones (Giants).

Or maybe the Panthers (0-2) actually lost to Browns kicker Cade York and former Panther-turned-Giant Graham Gano. Carolina is the first team in NFL history to allow a go-ahead 55-plus yard field in consecutive games.

For a collection of reasons (third-down inefficiency, fumbles, dropped interceptions, blown assignments, etc.) Carolina desperately needs a win.

According to ESPN’s Bill Barnwell, 98 teams have started 0-3 since 2002. Only one of them made the playoffs. Essentially, 0-3 is a death sentence.

But LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were once down 3-1 in the NBA Finals. No team had ever come back from such a deficit until James pulled it off. The Panthers do not roster a generational talent like The King but the point remains. As Nike says, it’s only impossible until it happens.

Regardless, the Saints (1-1) present a real opportunity to win. Let’s break down some key matchups.

Completions and rushing attempts are key

The Panthers can run the ball.

Carolina ranks eighth in rushing DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average), according to Football Outsiders. (DVOA measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent.)

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo said the team improved in Week 2 and must take another step on Sunday.

New York Giants’ Julian Love, right, tries to tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)
New York Giants’ Julian Love, right, tries to tackle Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

“We took a step last week. Now we take need to take another step,” McAdoo said. “We need to get the run game and the passing game clicking together and that’s when you have something.”

To accomplish that, Carolina must either improve its first- and second-down effectiveness or be better on third down.

The Panthers rank 31st in third-down conversion passes. That’s a product of being in too many third-and-longs.

An effective offense must string together between 51 and 55 completions plus rushing attempts. Through two games Carolina is averaging 36 completions plus rushing attempts per contest. That must change Sunday.

The Panthers slot receivers must catch balls across the middle. Whether it’s Shi Smith, Rashard Higgins, Terrace Marshall or Laviska Shenault, someone must start playing big in the slot.

Expect running back Christian McCaffrey to catch more passes. Mayfield said he missed check-down pass opportunities last week. He worked on going through his progressions at practice, which should naturally lead him to dump more balls off to McCaffrey.

Saints will challenge Carolina’s downfield pass defense

New Orleans feature three receivers unlike the Panthers have faced yet this season.

Rookie Chris Olave, Jarvis Landry and Micahel Thomas are a trio that can win running short, intermediate and deep routes. Olave is the deep threat — which quarterback Jameis Winston likes to target — while Landry works underneath and Thomas capitalizes in the red zone.

Jan 3, 2021; Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker (6) throws an interception as he is hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 3, 2021; Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker (6) throws an interception as he is hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’ll benefit Carolina if cornerback Donte Jackson is available. He been battling a hamstring injury all week. He suffered the injury late in Week 2 while chasing Giants receiver Sterling Shepard down the left sideline on a vertical route. After the play, Jackson slowed up, reached for his hamstring and dropped to a knee for a moment.

On Monday, Jackson said he considered himself “day-to-day.” He said he was fortunate the injury was not more severe as he heard a “pop.” Coach Matt Rhule said he is confident Jackson will play. He is questionable for the game.

Whether Jackson plays or not, expect Carolina to run a lot of zone coverage.

The Panthers’ defense does not have a turnover yet. That should change this week against Winston. He threw three interceptions against Tampa Bay last week.

Controlling the Saints rushing game and pressuring Winston will be key. Running back Alvin Kamara is one of the game’s best. New Orleans ranks fifth in rushing DVOA, according to Football Outsiders. Winston has been sacked 10 times in two games.

Saints kick returner could change game

Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro entered the season as a glaring question mark. He’s quickly established himself as a reliable scorer.

Pineiro has an important assignment this week, which is directional kicking the ball on kickoffs.

Saints returner Deonte Harty had gains of 32 and 33 yards last week. He’s explosive and capable of returning a kick for six points if the Panthers are not sound on special teams.

Latest Stories

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Hickey scores twice, Huneault posts shutout as Canada beats Czechs to open International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team got off to a strong start at the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over host Czech Republic on Saturday in Ostrava. Three-time Paralympian Liam Hickey scored a pair of goals, including an empty-netter to close out the victory, while Mathieu Lelièvre scored his first goal with Team Canada to provide insurance in the third period. The Canadians took control following a scoreless first period and finished with 25 shots on goal. Jean-François Huneault recorded th

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Woodbine Mile victory earns Modern Games spot in NTRA thoroughbred poll

    TORONTO — An impressive victory in the $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile has earned Modern Games a spot in the National Thoroughbred Racing Association's top three-year-old thoroughbred poll. On Saturday, the Irish-bred 3/5 favourite, ridden by William Buick, became the first three year-old to win Woodbine Mile turf event at Woodbine Racetrack, finishing first by 5 1/4 lengths. With the victory, Modern Games secured the No. 10 spot in the NTRA poll with 47 points. The poll represents horses competi

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Ovechkin, banged-up Capitals return to ice for start of camp

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals opened training camp Thursday without two of the team's top players. Longtime Alex Ovechkin running mate Nicklas Backstrom and big winger Tom Wilson are expected to miss at least the first portion of the season recovering from injuries. Wilson could be back as soon as December after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee while Backstrom is hoping to play sometime before the end of the season following hip resurfacing surgery. The Capitals have no othe

  • NHLers have mixed feelings on jersey ads: 'You knew something like that was coming'

    Max Domi is poised to begin his first season with the Chicago Blackhawks after previously playing for the Montreal Canadiens. His dad, longtime enforcer Tie Domi, suited up for both the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers. The family will have donned jerseys for four of the NHL's Original Six teams once the 2022-23 schedule gets underway. The younger Domi understands the league's move to include corporate sponsor patches on its sweaters beginning this season — especially as the game continu

  • Arozarena 6 RBIs, Rays beat Blue Jays, tie for AL WC lead

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit his 20th homer and drove in six runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat Toronto 10-6 Friday night, tying the Blue Jays at the top of the AL wild-card standings. The win clinched the season series — and the tiebreaker — for the Rays, who have won 10 of 17 against the Blue Jays. “We’re both trying to get the top wild-card spot,” Arozarena said through a translator. “They got the lead and we were able to come back, and we were able to take advantage there at

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.