Panthers roster tracker: All the moves as team makes it way down to 53

Every NFL team has to have just 53 players on the final roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Carolina Panthers started the work of getting there with a series of moves Saturday afternoon.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest transactions here, and everything you need to know on the state of the Panthers roster.

Saturday releases

▪ Kicker Joey Slye

▪ Tackle Martez Ivey

▪ Wide receiver Ishmael Hyman

▪ Linebacker Paddy Fisher

▪ Linebacker Jonathan Celestin

▪ Safety Doug Middleton

▪ Waived-injured running back Darius Clark (knee).