Panthers roster tracker: All the moves as team makes it way down to 53

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan M. Alexander, Alaina Getzenberg
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Every NFL team has to have just 53 players on the final roster by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The Carolina Panthers started the work of getting there with a series of moves Saturday afternoon.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest transactions here, and everything you need to know on the state of the Panthers roster.

Saturday releases

Kicker Joey Slye

Tackle Martez Ivey

Wide receiver Ishmael Hyman

Linebacker Paddy Fisher

Linebacker Jonathan Celestin

Safety Doug Middleton

Waived-injured running back Darius Clark (knee).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories