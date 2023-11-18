Panthers roster moves: Carolina activates tight end from IR, wide receiver gets elevated

The Panthers made a couple of roster moves Saturday ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium.

The team activated tight end Ian Thomas (calf) from injured reserve following a week of practice. Carolina also elevated wide receiver Mike Strachan from the practice squad ahead of the matchup.

Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, left, tackles Panthers tight end Ian Thomas during the game against the Lions at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Thomas has missed the past four games on the injury list. He suffered the injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 5. Prior to the injury, he had appeared in five games and caught two passes for 36 yards.

Thomas was listed as “questionable” heading into the game, as was fellow tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) on Friday. Starting tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) was ruled out.

The Panthers had an open spot on their 53-man roster, so the activation of Thomas didn’t need a corresponding move.

Strachan received his second standard elevation of the season, so he has one more remaining before he will be subject to waivers.

Strachan was one of the few bright spots against the Chicago Bears in Week 10. He caught a 45-yard pass from quarterback Bryce Young in the loss. The completion was Young’s largest passing game to date. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound receiver could see playing time behind DJ Chark, Adam Thielen and Jonathan Mingo against the Cowboys.

Here is the full Panthers injury report for Week 11:

OUT: TE Hayden Hurst (concussion), CB CJ Henderson (concussion), Marquis Haynes (back), CB Jaycee Horn (IR-hamstring)

Questionable: WR Laviska Shenault (ankle), S Xavier Woods (thigh), TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), TE Ian Thomas (calf)