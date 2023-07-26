Panthers roster move: Carolina cuts wide receiver following first training camp practice

The Panthers have made their first roster move of training camp.

Shortly after Wednesday’s initial workout at Wofford College, the team announced that it waived wide receiver/punt returner Marquez Stevenson. The Shreveport, Louisiana, native was seen on the practice field in his No. 13 jersey, but he did not participate in drills during the workout.

According to a league source, Stevenson was waived with a failed physical designation.

Stevenson was cut without a corresponding move. The team signed the wideout in May ahead of organized team activities.

Stevenson was expected to compete for a depth role at wide receiver. He was also expected to be among the challengers for the punt returner opening in training camp.

Stevenson, who previously played for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns, played in five NFL games prior to signing with Carolina. During his rookie year in 2021, Stevenson didn’t catch a pass, but returned 14 punts for 132 yards (9.4 yards per attempt).

Following the waiving of Stevenson, the Panthers are likely to focus the punt returner competition around running back Raheem Blackshear and wideouts Damiere Byrd and Shi Smith. All three players made plays in the passing game during Wednesday’s workout.

At wideout, the Panthers still have depth. Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Terrace Marshall and second-round pick Jonathan Mingo headline the group. Byrd, Smith, Laviska Shenault, Derek Wright, Josh Vann, C.J. Saunders and Gary Jennings fill out the depth chart.

The Panthers have one spot available on their 90-man roster heading into Thursday’s practice at Wofford.

