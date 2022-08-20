Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral has broken foot, sidelined indefinitely

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral suffered a setback to his rookie campaign Friday night, even before his season really got going.

The Panthers’ rookie signal-caller suffered a broken foot on a play deep in his own end zone in the fourth quarter of the team’s second preseason game Friday at New England.

“That was an unfortunate thing, but getting stepped on can happen in a team practice,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Saturday. “Just a freak thing.

“I hate it for him. I thought he was playing well too.”

Rhule said Corral’s injury could change the math on how many quarterbacks the team keeps on its final 53-man roster. Originally, the team planned on keeping three QBs after having 4 healthy options in camp.

Corral was stepped on during a play in which the pocket collapsed in his own end zone in the fourth quarter. The team was concerned on the team plane after the game based on trainer and doctor evaluations, and an MRI Saturday morning in Charlotte confirmed the broken foot.

This story will be updated.