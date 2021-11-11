The Panthers are reportedly meeting with Cam Newton, and fans have strong feelings

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly meeting with free agent Cam Newton and fans have mixed reactions about the quarterback’s potential return to the NFL franchise where he spent nine seasons.

With starting quarterback Sam Darnold out with a shoulder injury, the Panthers are searching for another quarterback to step in. Newton, who was released by the New England Patriots in August, is searching for a team.

The Panthers selected Newton, 32, first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he found success in Carolina. He led the Panthers to a 15-1 regular season record and its second Super Bowl in 2015, earning the league’s MVP award for that year.

But Newton suffered injuries during his final two seasons with the Panthers, including a foot injury that kept him out for most of the 2019 regular season. The Panthers released Newton prior to the 2020 season.

The Charlotte Observer broke the news of Newton’s meeting with Panthers leadership Thursday, setting social media ablaze.

“ALL WOULD BE FORGIVEN IN CAROLINA PLEASE SIGN THE MAN,” wrote one Twitter user.

“I’d rather lose with Cam than finish 9-8 and no playoffs,” another user posted.

“They aint winning nothing this year. Start PJ (Walker) and get a better draft pick,” wrote another.

Below are more instant reactions to the report.

You know what? Do it. He's no worse than anybody else on the current roster but he's at least a guy that has some personality and can pump up teammates. — Charles Edgar Cheeserton III (@SentientFuton) November 11, 2021

South End is gonna explode if they actually sign him lol https://t.co/kbGfwrwTcS — Emmanuel Morgan (@_EmmanuelMorgan) November 11, 2021