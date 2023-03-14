Panthers reportedly bring in veteran QB Andy Dalton on 2-year, $10 million deal

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read

Whomever the Carolina Panthers draft first overall in the 2023 NFL draft, it seems the team already has a bridge quarterback lined up.

The Panthers are expected to reach a deal with veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on a two-year, $10 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal reportedly includes $8 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $17 million.

Latest Stories