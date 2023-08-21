Panthers’ Reich explains why defensive lineman went from starter to waived in two weeks

The Panthers made a surprising move on Monday, waiving former starting nose tackle Marquand McCall ahead of practice.

McCall — who was listed as the first-team nose tackle on the unofficial Carolina depth chart since the start of the preseason — was waived to make room for veteran cornerback Troy Hill, who signed with the team in a corresponding move.

McCall started against the New York Jets in Week 1 of the preseason and played 18 snaps. He was benched in favor of practice-squad holdover Raequan Williams against the New York Giants on Friday, but still played 18 snaps throughout the game.

According to head coach Frank Reich, the Panthers cut McCall due to his fit within the scheme and the emergence of others in the preseason.

“Those are tough decisions — we appreciate his contribution,” Reich said. “Honestly, we’re doing it now because we think he’s going to be on a roster somewhere. It just comes down to two things: It comes down to a fit for us and what we’re trying do, and then we’ve had a couple of guys at that position who have really looked good. So, wish Marquan the best and appreciate his contribution.”

McCall took the majority of the first-team nose tackle reps during training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. Reich previously noted during the summer that McCall was a prototypical nose tackle but stressed the need for him to be consistent.

Panthers rookie defensive linemen Drew Jordan, left, Marquand McCall, center, and Amare Barno continue a training camp tradition of rookies carrying the pads and jerseys of veteran players back to the locker room after practice at Wofford College on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Spartanburg, SC.

Evidently, his status dwindled as the summer went on.

“Every position is competitive,” Reich said. “And, like I said, the young guys that we have at that position have performed well.”

Williams, who started between veterans Derrick Brown and Shy Tuttle on Friday, produced three tackles, two quarterback hits and a sack against the Giants.

LaBryan Ray, another interior lineman, also produced a sack against New York.

But the Panthers are light on defensive line depth as it is with Henry Anderson (foot) and Antwaun Jackson (undisclosed) sidelined with injuries. To waive a player who was developed as a starter within the new system, the Panthers had to feel really comfortable with the work of Williams, Ray and others.

Reich was asked if McCall was waived due to not being a program fit.

“I think it’s just an overall fit,” Reich said. “Listen, I, personally, felt like I had a personal connection with Marquand. And love the individual and love what he’s contributed, and I believe he has the talent to be on a 53-man roster. And I believe he will be. But we, as a staff, are collectively, and with (GM Scott Fitterer) and his staff, saying ‘What are we trying to do? ... There’s a lot of moving parts, and so sometimes tough decisions need to be made.”

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young — who will start in the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions — is getting exposed to the harsh reality of the NFL business this summer. Young went from facing off against McCall and the first-team defense to watching McCall leave town and head to the waiver wire.

“It’s tough to see something like that,” Young said about McCall’s waiving. “It’s different for me, of course, being new to the league. Different dynamics, but unfortunately, that’s part of the business. But again, you hate to see things like that happen, and we’re big on competition. No one is entitled to anything — every day we try to compete and we have to do what’s best for the team.

“I know that it’s tough for the front office and coaching staff to make that decision as well. Obviously, we’re football players, but we’re men, we’re husbands and fathers and no one wants to do that, but they have to make the decision for the team, which is always tough. But, yeah, that’s unfortunately one of the harsher sides of the business.”

McCall originally signed with the Panthers last offseason as an undrafted free agent. The then-rookie from Kentucky made the initial 53-man roster and played in 16 games during his first NFL campaign.

McCall will now be subject to waivers. His former teammate and fellow nose tackle, Bravvion Roy, was waived in July and claimed off waivers by the Chicago Bears.