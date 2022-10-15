Panthers-Rams: Here’s what to expect in the Week 6 NFL matchup

This Sunday at 4:05 ET, one of the most anticipated games in NFL history will take place.

A game so filled with expectation that the league changed playoff rules since the last time these teams met.

That hasn’t happened since 2010, when the New Orleans Saints beat the Minnesota Vikings in overtime of the NFC Championship. Since then, an opening-drive field goal hasn’t ended a playoff game. Twelve years later, both teams will be guaranteed at least one possession following the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills spectacular last January.

On Sunday afternoon, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes — this generation’s Peyton Manning vs. Tom Brady — meet for a game that could decide AFC home-field advantage and will certainly crown October’s Super Bowl favorite.

While every real football fan watches the next on-field chapter of NFL excitement, a pocket of the pro football world will be viewing Carolina Panthers-Los Angeles Rams.

Despite Carolina holding the league’s worst record, there are reasons to tune in. Interim head coach Steve Wilks begins his 12-week tryout as leader of the Panthers on the feld. Owner David Tepper fired former head coach Matt Rhule on Monday, citing a “lack of intensity” during the team’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Regardless of the end result, teams that experience in-season leadership changes usually exhibit a jolt of new-found energy amid the chaos firing a head coach creates. The Panthers could benefit from Wilks “Keep Pounding” mindset while catching the defending Super Bowl champions at an opportune time.

The Rams (2-3) may be the only team in football with more Week 6 turmoil than Carolina. Head coach Sean McVay is calling an offense that ranks 28th in points per game (16). Only the Bears, Steelers, Broncos and Colts are worse.

Despite All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp continuing to dominate opposing defensive backs, the Rams are last in first downs and bottom four in yards. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is not being protected. In Los Angeles’ three losses this season, he has been hit 64 times and sacked 19 times. He’s been battling an elbow injury all season.

Cam Akers, the team’s starting running back, will not play Sunday due to personal reasons.

The Rams, who have played nine offensive linemen in five weeks and could be starting their fourth different center on Sunday, are limping toward their Week 7 bye.

The defending Super Bowl champions are a shell of themselves while the Panthers are trying to rediscover themselves. Like every football game, the matchups and schematics (which we’ll detail soon) will decide the winner. But more than any week yet this season, Carolina must find self-confidence. Then playing fast with sound execution will follow.

Let’s break down some key matchups.

Can the secondary hold up?

The Panthers secondary is as beat up as the Rams offensive line.

Carolina will be without cornerback Jaycee Horn. He suffered a rib injury against the 49ers and did not practice all week. Already without safety Jeremy Chinn, who is on injured reserve, Carolina is thin at one of the game’s most important positions.

Cornerback Donte Jackson is also dealing with a ankle injury. On Friday, Wilks said he was confident Jackson will play. Cornerback CJ Henderson will likely face Kupp in man coverage on the outside. Safety Myles Hartsfield could handle slot and nickel responsibilities as well. Expect Keith Taylor to see an increase in snaps, too.

Under new defensive coordinator Al Holcomb, the Panthers may deploy more zone coverage and Cover 2 shells.

Free safety Xavier Woods will play after missing last week with a hamstring injury.

Aside from Kupp, the Rams have not generated much of a passing game. Last week against the Cowboys, tight end Tyler Higbee averaged 3.4 yards per target. He is the team’s second-leading receiver.

Helping PJ Walker

The Panthers will start former fourth-string quarterback PJ Walker on Sunday. There is optimism Baker Mayfield could be active and serve as the backup. However, the team did activate practice squad quarterback Jacob Eason on Saturday. Regardless, Walker, who is 2-0 in his career, will need help against the Rams, specifically from offensive coordinator and play-caller Ben McAdoo.

Barring unexpected explosive plays (which both the Rams and Panthers struggle to create), Sunday will come down to field position. Ironically, former Rams punter Johnny Hekker will probably be one of the most important players at SoFi Stadium.

Carolina must effectively run the football. It’s not a bad idea for backup running back D’Onta Foreman to touch the ball at least 10 times. That can happen if the Panthers convert on third down (sustain drives) while playing both Foreman and Christian McCaffrey together.

Last year when Walker started and beat the Cardinals, Carolina rushed it 37 times. Backup running backs Chubba Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah each had nine carries.

Derrick Brown could change the game

Due to injury, the Rams could start their fourth center this season. The team is equally inexperienced at both guard spots, as well.

Los Angeles has not successfully replaced Austin Corbett yet, who signed a $26 million deal this offseason with Carolina.

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown should have one of his best games of the year. The third-year B-gap penetrator is having an impactful season. He is jackknifing defenses by playing downhill and combating offensive guards and centers with an assortment of refined hand moves that make him difficult to hold.

Brown could be the most impactful defensive tackle on the field Sunday. Assuming Carolina has an effective game plan to neutralize All-Pro talent Aaron Donald.