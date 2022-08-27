Panthers QB Sam Darnold carted out of preseason game with ankle injury

There's always a risk to playing in preseason, and Sam Darnold felt it on Friday.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback, who was battling Baker Mayfield for the starting job until four days ago, exited a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills after going down with an ankle injury. The Panthers soon announced Darnold would not return.

The injury occurred late in the third quarter, when Bills defensive tackle C.J. Brewer tackled Darnold as he was releasing a pass. Replay showed Darnold's ankle appearing to bend the wrong way under Brewer's weight.

Darnold was eventually taken off the field via a cart.

Sam Darnold carted off vs. Bills pic.twitter.com/liNYMt59H7 — alex (@highlghtheaven) August 27, 2022

It remains to be seen how serious the injury is for the former New York Jets starter. The Panthers ruled him out quickly, but that could mean either the injury is severe or the team just didn't want to take any risks.

Darnold's injury came after an impressive showing from Mayfield, who joined Carolina via a trade from the Cleveland Browns. Darnold, who started 11 games for the Panthers last year, finished the game 5-of-11 for 49 yards while Mayfield was 9-of-15 for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

If Darnold has to miss significant time, the Panthers have former XFL star P.J. Walker and 2022 third-round draft pick Matt Corral behind him on the depth chart.