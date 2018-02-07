Panthers put interim GM Marty Hurney on leave after harassment allegations

Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney has been put on paid leave after his wife accused him of harassment.

The league will investigate Hurney under the personal conduct policy, according to the Charlotte Observer. The team told the league Hurney’s ex-wife had filed for a protective order Friday, prompting the investigation.

The judge did not grant that restraining order, but instead set a date to hear the complaint. It’s now uncertain whether that hearing will take place after Hurney’s ex-wife, Jeanne, withdrew her complaint, according to the Observer.

Jeanne Hurney told the Observer on Tuesday that she had withdrawn her complaint and referred other questions to her attorney, Jonathan Feit. “It’s been really emotional,” she said.

In her original complaint, Jeanne accused Marty Hurney of being “extremely controlling” and “verbally and emotionally abusive.” She also believes either her ex-husband or people associated with him broke into her house and left threatening notes.

Even if the complaint is withdrawn, Hurney will still be subject to the league investigation.

Marty Hurney has been put on paid leave by the Panthers. (AP Photo)

The 62-year-old Hurney took over as the team’s general manager after they surprised many by parting ways with Dave Gettleman last July. The team hired Hurney on an interim basis.

The Panthers have been conducting interviews for the GM position since the end of their season. Hurney is one of the candidates, and already interviewed with the club this offseason.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik