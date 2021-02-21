Panthers need to protect future franchise QB. These O-line draft options can help

The Panthers seem to be heading in the direction of drafting a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But if they don’t, offensive line seems to be the next logical option.

Four of Carolina’s five starting offensive linemen will be free agents this offseason. And while the Panthers can’t replace all of them in the draft, they can at least select one or two players at the position.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule has said his desire is to get younger on offense. And new general manager Scott Fitterer said that building a franchise starts up front with the offensive line.

The 2021 draft class is said to be deep with offensive linemen. Carolina needs offensive tackles and offensive guards, with the former being most important.

This year’s draft is April 29 through May 1. Here are some players to watch for the Panthers:

Penei Sewell, LT, Oregon

Sewell, who is 6-foot-6, 331 pounds, is the highest rated offensive lineman by most draft experts.

He’s expected to go as high as No. 3 in the draft. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has him going No. 5 to the Cincinnati Bengals, which makes sense given the Bengals already have a franchise quarterback and likely want to protect him.

Sewell opted out of the 2020 season. However, he won the 2019 Outland Trophy, given to the best interior lineman in the country.

While many draft experts expect Sewell to be off the board by the time the Panthers pick at No. 8, there’s always the possibility he could fall.

“Could Penei Sewell be there at 8? Maybe,” said Ryan Wilson, who covers the NFL Draft for CBS Sports. “But only if there is a run at quarterbacks.”

Left tackle is the Panthers’ biggest need as they are unlikely to re-sign Russell Okung, who missed nine games in the 2020 season with a groin and a calf injury. The former Pro Bowler will also be 33 next season.

Carolina hasn’t had a consistent starting left tackle, or one who’s stayed longer than two years, since Jordan Gross, who retired in 2013. They had hoped Greg Little, the former 2019 second-round pick, could develop into that, but so far he hasn’t performed up to expectations.

Story continues

Good left tackles tend to be expensive in free agency, so drafting one for relatively cheap would be a good investment.

Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern

Slater, who is 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, also opted out of the 2020 season. But during the 2019 season, he didn’t allow a single sack in 789 snaps at left tackle.

Slater is versatile. He played both tackle positions at Northwestern. He was a guard in high school, and he’s been working out at center this offseason.

He caught eyes when Northwestern faced Ohio State in 2019. Slater went up against future No. 2 pick and 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year Chase Young and won the matchup.

“If you go back and watch him play 2019 against Chase Young, he ain’t messing around,” Wilson said.

Slater is considered by many draft experts as the No. 2 offensive lineman in the draft. He’s expected to go somewhere in the 10 to 15 range.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT/OG, Southern Cal

Vera-Tucker, who is 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, initially played guard at USC but moved over to left tackle in 2020. Tucker dominated in his first season at the position, Wilson said.

Some like him ahead of Slater, he added.

Vera-Tucker initially declared for the draft when the Pac-12 announced its season would be delayed, but eventually opted back in.

He could play either guard or tackle, which would make him an intriguing pick for the Panthers, if they choose to go that route.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has him going 14th overall to the Minnesota Vikings in his latest mock draft. Wilson also has him 14th. But he also said he doesn’t think Vera-Tucker is a bad pick at No. 8.

Potential Day 2 picks

If the Panthers don’t choose an offensive lineman in the first round, they could look to the second and third rounds for one.

Here are a few offensive linemen Wilson said could be available on Day 2.

▪ Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama: Leatherwood is 6-foot-6, 312 pounds and played four years with the Crimson Tide, who won a national championship this year. Wilson said Leatherwood “does a lot of things well” and is consistent. He could sneak into the first round, but Wilson expects him to be drafted on Day 2.

▪ Liam Eichenberg, OL, Notre Dame: Eichenberg is 6-foot-6, 302 pounds. He was voted to the AP All-America second team in 2020 and was an Outland Trophy finalist. Wilson said Eichenberg isn’t “insanely athletic like Sewell,” but he “gets the job done.”

▪ Teven Jenkins, OL, Oklahoma State: Jenkins is 6-foot-6, 310 pounds. He played in the Cowboys’ first seven games, but opted out after suffering an injury. Said Wilson of Jenkins, “He plays extremely angry and plays with an edge.” He added that Jenkins manhandled some of the better defensive linemen he went up against. Some draft experts have him going in the late first round, early second.

▪ Samuel Cosmi, OL, Texas: Cosmi is 6-foot-7, 309 pounds. He was a four-year player at Texas, and started in 34 of the 35 games he played. He was first team All-Big 12 selection in 2020. Wilson said Cosmi is a “really solid player,” and “incredibly consistent.”

▪ Jackson Carman, LT, Clemson: Carman is 6-foot-6, 326 pounds. He played three seasons at Clemson and started in 27 games. He was responsible for protecting quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s blind side. He was voted second-team All-ACC in 2020.

“He wasn’t quite as consistent as he was as a sophomore, but he has the size and athleticism to be really good at the next level,” said Matt Connolly, who covers Clemson for The State. “He faced off against some really good pass rushers during his time at Clemson and performed well, including against Chase Young in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.”