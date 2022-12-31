Panthers promote CB Josh Norman, activate Andre Roberts ahead of clash vs. Buccaneers

The all-important Week 17 battle between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have an added sense of intrigue on Sunday.

The Panthers made a pair of notable roster moves on Saturday, activating former Pro Bowl returner Andre Roberts from injured reserve and promoting veteran cornerback Josh Norman from the practice squad with a standard elevation.

Roberts has been on injured reserve since Week 2 with a knee injury. He had his 21-day practice window activated in Week 16 and had two weeks to prepare for his return against the Buccaneers. He is expected to be the team’s primary punt returner, and he also provides depth at wide receiver and kick returner.

Roberts has been selected to three Pro Bowls (2018 to 2020) as a returner, and he was named a first-team All-Pro in 2018. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks has said recently that Roberts can provide a spark in the return game. Shi Smith has handled punt return duties in Roberts’ absence on injured reserve.

The Panthers had two open spots on their 53-man roster, so a corresponding move wasn’t necessary for Roberts to be activated.

Norman, who played for the Panthers from 2012 to 2015, was signed to the practice squad on Monday.

The Panthers need to win back-to-back road games against the Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints to secure their first NFC South division title since Norman left after the 2015 season.

Norman, who played for the Panthers in Super Bowl 50, has experienced the joys of winning a division title and he is looking to secure another for Wilks, his longtime mentor and friend.

Norman isn’t expected to play a heavy workload against the Buccaneers. Instead, his role will likely involve supplementing the trio of C.J. Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr. and T.J. Carrie at outside cornerback.

Along with activating Roberts and promoting Norman, the Panthers also elevated center Sam Tecklenburg from the practice squad. The Baylor alum will serve as the backup to center Bradley Bozeman if Cade Mays — listed as questionable with a knee injury — can’t play on Sunday.

On Friday, the Panthers ruled out cornerback Jaycee Horn, who underwent wrist surgery on Tuesday. The Panthers will evaluate Horn’s injury next week to determine his return timeliness, according to Wilks.