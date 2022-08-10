Panthers projected defense has been stout against team’s offense during training camp
Defensively, Carolina hopes to pick up where it left off last season while improving in key areas like red-zone efficiency and takeaways. Questions exist at pass rusher opposite Brian Burns. Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes are repping at the right end spot while linebacker Frankie Luvu is rushing off the edge as a a strong side linebacker.
The secondary should be sticky if Jaycee Horn is healthy. He’ll patrol the slot. Veteran Donte Jackson will be don the outside along with C.J. Henderson. Safeties Jeremy Chinn and Xaiver Woods should be one of the better defensive back duos in the league.
The team expects its special teams to flip games. By signing all-decade punter Johnny Hekker and all-pro returner Andre Roberts, Carolina has invested in its special teams. Kicker Zane Gonzalez re-signed after being one of the team’s most consistent options last year.
Defense (unofficial)
LE: Brian Burns
DT: Derrick Brown
DT: Matt Ioannidis
RE: Yetur Gross-Matos or Marquis Haynes
LB: Frankie Luvu
LB: Shaq Thompson
CB: Donte Jackson
Slot CB: Jaycee Horn
CB: C.J. Henderson
SS: Jeremy Chinn
FS: Xaiver Woods
Special teams (unofficial)
K: Zane Gonzalez
P: Johnny Hekker
KR: Andre Roberts