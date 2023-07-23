Panthers place starting guard, draft pick on physically unable to perform list before camp

The Panthers will have their depth tested in the trenches during the early days of training camp in Spartanburg, S.C.

On Saturday, the team announced it put starting right guard Austin Corbett, fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala, defensive end Jalen Redmond and defensive tackle John Penisini on the active-physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The four players can be taken off the PUP list at any point this summer ahead of the final cut-down deadline on Aug. 29. If a player remains on the PUP list beyond the deadline, they’ll be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. That player won’t count against the 53-man roster, as he will be moved to the PUP reserve list.

Corbett tore his left ACL during last season’s finale against New Orleans. The veteran lineman was sidelined throughout the offseason program this spring. Panthers head coach Frank Reich has previously alluded to Corbett missing regular-season action, as well.

Second-year lineman Cade Mays is expected to get the first shot at replacing Corbett at right guard. Mays replaced Corbett against the Saints in January’s finale. The Panthers also have Michael Jordan and Justin McCray.

Zavala, the team’s fourth-round pick in April, was expected to compete for first-team guard reps early in camp before being placed on the PUP list. The N.C. State alum’s injury was not immediately disclosed. He missed the two practices of mandatory minicamp as well.

Redmond, an undrafted rookie, missed a good portion of the offseason program practices, but his injury has not been disclosed. Pensini, who came out of retirement this offseason, also missed a long stretch of practices in the spring with an undisclosed injury.

Carolina’s rookie class arrived at Wofford College on Saturday, and the rest of the team will report to camp on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s first practice.