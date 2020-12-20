Panthers-Packers live updates: What channel the game is on and how to stream it

Three games left.

That’s all that remains this season for a Carolina Panthers team that once again is looking like it will pick in in the top 10 of next year’s NFL draft. As things stand entering Saturday night’s game at the Green Bay Packers, the Panthers would hold the No. 5 pick, and they could move as high as No. 4.

Last season, it took a goal-line stand at Lambeau Field for the Packers to hold off the Panthers’ upset bid in the snow. Can Carolina get payback tonight?

What’s the weather like in Green Bay?

It’ll be cold tonight at Lambeau Field — forecast will be below freezing at kickoff — but don’t expect precipitation. That’s quite the contrast to last year’s Panthers-Packers game in Green Bay where snow pounded the field most of the afternoon and into the evening. It did make for some beautiful photos, though.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen passes to a receiver as he scrambles out of the pocket during fourth quarter action against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-16 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.

Who is announcing the Panthers vs Packers game?

Joe Davis will do the play-by-play with Kurt Warner providing the color commentary; Melissa Stark is on the sideline.

Mike Tirico was supposed to do play-by-play but he was moved to the Sunday night Giants-Browns game on NBC because Al Michaels is following NBC Universal’s COVID-19 protocols.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY IS INJURED AND WON’T PLAY VS. PACKERS

For the 11th time this season, Christian McCaffrey will miss the Panthers’ game this week. He’s sidelined yet again as he recovers from a quad/thigh injury he tweaked last week during practice.

McCaffrey has missed six games this season with a high-ankle sprain, three with an injury to his AC joint and two now with this quad ailment.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE PANTHERS-PACKERS GAME ON AND HOW DO I STREAM IT?

Today’s 8:15 p.m. kickoff between Packers and Panthers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay will be broadcast on NFL Network. You can stream the game on NFL.com by logging in through your cable or satellite provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV with a valid subscription.

In Charlotte, the game will be broadcast locally on WSOC.

