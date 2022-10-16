Panthers’ offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury

Ellis Williams
    Panthers' offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury

    Panthers' offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury

    Panthers' offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury

    Panthers' offense anemic in loss to Rams as Carolina loses another quarterback to injury

Playing without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, an already stagnant Carolina Panthers offense generated even fewer explosive plays in interim head coach Steve Wilks’ first game.

The team’s lone touchdown came via a second-quarter pick-six by Donte Jackson, and the Panthers offense did not cross the Rams’ 20-yard line until there were fewer than four minutes to play.

Without putting up much of a fight, Carolina lost 24-10 to the Rams at SoFi Stadium.

PJ Walker started and protected the football by throwing every type of wide receiver or running back screen possible. Carolina started fast, scoring an opening-drive field goal on a 12-play drive that covered 61 yards. But the team had six consecutive punts after that and five three-and-out drives.

Walker left the game with a head injury late in the fourth quarter. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 60 yards. Jacob Eason, who spent all week on the practice squad, finished the game for Carolina.

Donte Jackson’s touchdown kept the score tied late into the third quarter. The Panthers gained 105 first-quarter yards compared to only 24 first-quarter Rams yards. But Los Angeles outgained Carolina 257 yards to 28 during the second and third quarters.

With 11 second left in the third quarter, Rams receiver Ben Skowronek scored on a 17-yard jet sweep that put Los Angeles up a touchdown. The Panthers did not have an offense capable of keeping up with a Rams team that was undermanned on offense as well. Already down multiple offensive linemen, Rams tackle Joe Noteboom left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury. He is their only remaining offensive linemen to start in the Super Bowl.

Most of the excitement for Carolina took place on the Panthers sideline courtesy of receiver Robbie Anderson. In the first half, the Fox broadcast showed Anderson standing toe-to-toe with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. The two exchanged words until fellow receiver Rashard Higgins separated the two.

After halftime, Anderson was spotted sitting alone on the sideline away from his teammates during a between-series meeting. He only played two second half plays. Early in the fourth quarter, the Fox broadcast showed Anderson yelling at several coaches before Wilks sent him to the locker.

The team officially announced Anderson’s absence was not injury-related. Anderson did not receive a target on Sunday despite starting his sixth consecutive game.

The Panthers offense generated an abysmal passing attack.

Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo used presnap motion a lot more this week. There were new wrinkles to the Panthers offense that served as window dressing. Running backs Christmas McCaffrey and D’Onta Foreman shared the field often. At times, McCaffrey would start in the slot and motion into the backfield to join Foreman and Walker in a shotgun formation. Then McCafrrey would race laterally toward the sideline to either catch a swing pass or serve as a decoy.

On the game’s opening drive he caught a 12-yard bubble screen. But the Panthers never built upon McAdoo’s sideline-to-sideline tendencies. The Rams never felt vertically threatened by Carolina. Walker’s longest completion was 16 yards. He averaged 3.8 yards per passing attempt.

McCaffrey got his numbers, finishing 158 total yards. He had a long reception of 49 yards on a check-down pass from Eason. The Panthers again proved they can run the ball, but a 4.4-yard per-carry average is not explosive enough to purposely be one-dimensional.

The Panthers (1-5) will be back at Bank of America Stadium in Week 7 to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

