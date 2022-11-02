Panthers notebook: Injury updates on Chuba Hubbard, Sam Darnold, Jeremy Chinn and more

Mike Kaye
·4 min read
JEFF SINER/jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard practiced on Wednesday after missing whirlwind loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

Hubbard — who started the Panthers’ Week 7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — was listed as a limited participant during the first workout of the week.

“He looked good,” interim head coach Steve Wilks said about Hubbard’s workout. “Again, it’s day to day with him, and see exactly how things go by the end of the week.”

Hubbard ran for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first game following the Christian McCaffrey trade but injured his ankle during the fourth quarter of the win.

On Sunday in Atlanta, running back D’Onta Foreman was the workhorse back, picking up 118 yards and three touchdowns against the Falcons defense.

However, with Hubbard possibly rejoining the fold, the Panthers will be able rotate that duo against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Hubbard gives the Panthers more of a receiving option out of the backfield than Foreman, who is more of a bulldozing back.

Along with Hubbard, cornerback Jaycee Horn (ankle), linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder) and defensive end Amare Barno (knee) were listed as limited participants. Foreman was given a veteran’s day off following his gritty performance against Atlanta.

Safety Juston Burris (concussion), cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) and tight end Stephen Sullivan (illness) also missed practice. Wilks said Jackson is likely to play against the Bengals but wanted to give him the day off.

What’s up with Sam Darnold?

The Panthers have taken their time with former starting quarterback Sam Darnold’s 21-day practice window on injured reserve.

The Panthers activated the window on Oct. 19, and Darnold has slowly worked his way back from a significant high ankle sprain over the past two weeks.

Still, Wilks and Darnold have refused to answer questions regarding his return timeline.

“I think Sam has been doing well in practice — in the things that he has progressed with, as far as really throwing the football,” Wilks said. “He hasn’t really taken any live action since last year. Preseason was sparingly there, so it’s still a process. I can’t really say.”

The Panthers have until next Tuesday to activate Darnold onto the 53-man roster.

With a “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on deck, Darnold’s activation could be on the horizon.

“I’ve been practicing and feeling good,” Darnold said after practice. “But again, like I said last week, I’m just taking it a day at a time.”

The Panthers have used practice-squad quarterback Jacob Eason and former starter Baker Mayfield as PJ Walker’s backups over the past three weeks.

With Darnold likely to return to the fold, there could be another change on the depth chart in the coming weeks.

“We’ll see when we get there,” Darnold said about his return timeline. “I can’t really tell you guys for sure, but I’m working towards (the return). I think, for me, it’s about stringing together really good practices and making sure (the ankle) feels good.”

Last season, Darnold appeared in 12 games (11 starts) and completed 59.9% of his passes for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He suffered the high ankle sprain during the final week of the preseason and has yet to take a regular-season snap.

Wilks reiterated Wednesday that Walker would start against the Bengals, no matter the status of his backups, including Darnold.

Wilks is taking a weekly look at the quarterback depth chart, and he doesn’t plan to look ahead to next week.

“My philosophy, you guys have heard this, is about winning the day,” Wilks said. “And that’s just really staying with the day-to-day operation in each week. So, I can’t really go beyond this week and tell you exactly what’s going to happen next week, so just staying in the moment with Cincinnati, and PJ is the starter this week.”

Jeremy Chinn won’t play vs. Bengals

Although safety Jeremy Chinn (hamstring) is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, the Panthers are taking a cautious approach with the former second-round pick.

“I’m still waiting to see exactly — he works out, he’s still got a little bit of soreness, and I really don’t want to try to push it too soon,” Wilks said. “I’m going to rely on the training staff as well as his opinion, of how he feels. So, we’ll make a decision here as we get closer.”

Through the first four games of the season, Chinn produced 20 tackles, two pass breakups and a sack. Chinn is considered one of the Panthers’ best defenders and his versatility helps them disguise coverage.

Wilks said Chinn “definitely” won’t return this week against Cincinnati, but he left the door open for a return in Week 10 in the rematch against the Falcons.

Said Wilks: “We’ll hopefully be able to shoot for Atlanta.”

