Panthers name Marty Hurney their permanent GM for the second time

In 2012, the Carolina Panthers fired general manager Marty Hurney in the middle of a disappointing season. Six years later, they welcomed Hurney back as their general manager.

The Panthers gave Hurney the interim GM job when they fired Dave Gettleman last summer, and Hurney did enough to earn the job permanently. The team announced Wednesday that Hurney has been hired as its permanent GM. That came just five days after Hurney was reinstated following an NFL investigation into a harassment allegation that showed no evidence of wrongdoing. On Feb. 4 Hurney was put on leave after his ex-wife accused him of harassing her and she unsuccessfully requested a temporary restraining order according to the Charlotte Observer. Hurney’s ex-wife withdrew her complaint against him.

That Hurney is back running the Panthers’ front office is odd considering he was fired from the same job years ago. Hurney stuck around Charlotte after being fired, working in radio, and was a quick option to fill in after Gettleman was suddenly fired in July. The Panthers made the playoffs, and that was enough for the team to be convinced he was the right man for the job, although he got into the GM role long after the draft and most of free agency was done by Gettleman.

Hurney’s first stint as Panthers GM went from 2002-12. There were some successful moments, including an NFC championship, but it ended after some poor drafts and regrettable contracts were handed out.

“I gained a lot of perspective being away and then back in an interim role last season,” Hurney said in a statement. “I feel that I am the best person to help Ron [Rivera] and this team moving forward. We have a really special core of players in place, and I’m extremely excited about the direction we are headed.”

It seemed highly unlikely when Hurney was fired in 2012 that he’d be the Panthers GM again, but here we are. What’s old is new again.

Marty Hurney had the interim tag removed and will be the Panthers’ permanent GM. (AP)

