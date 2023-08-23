Panthers monitoring trio of wide receiver injuries. Who’s out? Who’s healing up?

The Carolina Panthers enter Friday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions monitoring a handful of notable injuries at wide receiver.

On Wednesday, DJ Chark, Laviska Shenault and Terrace Marshall were absent from practice. Chark (hamstring) was a new absence at practice, while Shenault remained in concussion protocol for a second day and Marshall was sidelined with a back injury suffered last week.

Veteran receiver/returner Damiere Byrd (hamstring) has already been placed on injured reserve, so losing Chark, Shenault and/or Marshall for an extended stretch would put the group in dire straits from a depth perspective. Chark and Marshall are expected to play major roles next to second-round pick Jonathan Mingo and veteran Adam Thielen at wide receiver this season.

With rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the first-team offense set to play against the Lions, the group at wide receiver will be limited.

The Panthers will try to round out their depth chart with a competition between Derek Wright, Shi Smith, C.J. Saunders, Javon Wims and Josh Vann in the matchup against Detroit. With a trio of injuries to monitor at the position, the Panthers might be inclined to keep six or even seven players at the position entering Week 1.

Along with the missing wideout trio, the Panthers practiced without laundry list of players at other positions. Pass rusher Amare Barno suffered an undisclosed injury at practice on Tuesday and didn’t return on Wednesday. Cornerback Donte Jackson suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants last week, and he isn’t expected to play in the preseason finale.

Offensive tackle Cam Erving (ankle), defensive end Henry Anderson (foot), tight end Stephen Sullivan (undisclosed) and cornerbacks Greg Mabin (undisclosed) and Mac McCain (undisclosed) have missed the entire week of workouts, with some of those absences extending back to last week as well. Cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver (undisclosed) was held out of the matchup against the Giants and failed to return this week.

Special teams ace Sam Franklin (undisclosed) has also been sidelined for the past three workouts.

The injuries at several positions will create playing time opportunities for bottom-of-the-roster talent. With the Panthers looking to evaluate every aspect of their depth chart, extended playing time could be beneficial for bubble players.

Running back Miles Sanders (groin) and kicker Eddy Piñeiro (groin) are coming off training camp injuries and could play against the Lions. However, head coach Frank Reich has been non-committal on both of their statuses.