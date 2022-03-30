Panthers mock draft: Who Carolina will pick in the NFL draft’s first four rounds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan M. Alexander, Ellis L. Williams
·6 min read
Steve Luciano/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Matt Rhule
    American football coach

Unless it’s clear who the top players in the draft are, it’s often hard to know how the first few picks may go.

For instance, last season, Trevor Lawrence was clearly the top player in the draft. And the Jaguars, who owned the top pick, needed a quarterback.

But this draft doesn’t have that. And that’s why this draft will be tough to predict. Many draft experts differ on who the top players are. The quarterbacks are a wild card, too, and teams don’t like to show their cards before the draft.

But it’s clear that the Panthers have two big needs ahead of the draft. The Observer’s Jonathan M. Alexander and Ellis L. Williams take a crack at who they think the Panthers will pick based on how they believe the first five picks will go:

FIRST ROUND, PICK NO. 6

Name: Evan Neal

Position: OT

School: Alabama

Year: Junior

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule have said they’ll take the best available player in the draft at No. 6, unless there’s a trade-back option they can’t pass up.

And if former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal is there, he’ll likely be the best available player. He also addresses an immediate need for the Panthers, which haven’t had a franchise left tackle since 2013 when Jordan Gross retired. The fact that this is a deep offensive tackle class is also why they haven’t signed one in free agency yet.

Neal could easily fall. And that’s what the Panthers are hoping for.

We see it every year. There’s a team desperate for a quarterback and they’ll trade up. Rhule was asked at his press conference at the owners’ meetings whether he thought any of the top quarterbacks were worthy of a top-10 selection. He declined to answer that directly to not give away what the Panthers were thinking.

But he did say this:

“I think one of those quarterbacks will be a top-10 pick,” Rhule said. “They are all impressive.”

You have to look at what’s in the top 10 and who could trade back. There are two teams in the top five most likely to offer their picks because they have multiple — the New York Jets, who own the fourth and 10th pick, and the New York Giants, who own the fifth and seventh pick.

Atlanta (8th), Seattle (9th) or Washington (11th) will try to trade up because none have definite long-term options at quarterback. If a quarterback is drafted in the first five picks, that means one of the top players moves down. I think Neal does.

If this scenario happens, then the Panthers will be trading for, or signing Jimmy Garropolo, Baker Mayfield, or Gardner Minshew.

Jonathan M. Alexander

FIRST ROUND, PICK NO. 6 (Alternative)

Name: Malik Willis

Position: QB

School: Liberty

Year: Senior

In my first mock draft, I pegged Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Panthers. A lot has changed since the combine. NFL teams are learning more about the top prospects each week. Carolina is doing extensive research on quarterbacks and offensive linemen.

Top coaches and executives spent last week touring the pro days of Pickett, Malik Willis and Matt Corral. On Monday, VP of player personnel Pat Stewart attended North Carolina’s pro day to watch Sam Howell. The next day he was at N.C. State for tackle Ikem Ekwonu’s pro day.

I’d be surprised if the Panthers do not use their first-round selection on either a quarterback or tackle. It’s a matter of who will be available at No. 6. Coach Matt Rhule has used the team’s first-round pick on a defensive player the past two years. He cannot go three straight years without selecting a blue-chip offensive player.

An NFL scout told me Carolina would like to select Willis, Evan Neal or Ekwonu. It’s just a matter of who — if any of them — will be available.

NFL evaluators are split on whether the Panthers should prioritize quarterback or left tackle more. Those who say quarterback reference recent history which suggests a franchise cannot consistently win without one. Others argue this rookie quarterback class is not worth a top-10 pick. Thus, Carolina should build its roster and wait to land a franchise QB like the Broncos did with Russell Wilson this offseason.

But general manager Scott Fitterer recently spoke highly about Carolina’s offensive line. He views new additions Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett as key pieces. The team is comfortable playing Brady Christensen at left tackle.

Such praise has me thinking Carolina is ready to finally select their future franchise quarterback. If Willis is available at No. 6 then he should be the pick. However, he is gaining top-five buzz after an electric pro day last week. If Willis is taken by the Lions, Texans or Giants (all selecting before Carolina) then Fitterer should try trading back for Pickett while recouping Day 2 draft capital.

Either way, it’s time for Carolina to select a first-round quarterback for the first time since 2011.

— Ellis L. Williams

THIRD ROUND, PICK NO. 100 (via a trade from Ravens)

Name: Nik Bonnito

Position: DE

School: Oklahoma

Year: Junior

I think there’s almost zero chance the Panthers don’t pick again until the fourth round. I think they’ll trade up to get into the second or third round. The Ravens have two third-round picks.

What we know is the Panthers want to add an offensive tackle, a defensive end or edge rusher and a quarterback before the regular season begins. Offensive tackle is already addressed. I think the Panthers ended up trading for a quarterback. And defensive end is the only need left to fill.

Nik Bonnito fits that bill.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound end/linebacker is small and would likely have to put on weight. But he has shown an ability to get to the quarterback.

He had 8.5 sacks in 2020 during his sophomore season at Oklahoma, and seven sacks, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries during his junior season.

He wouldn’t be an immediate starter, but could be a solid backup, who could develop into a starter, addressing one of their three final needs.

— JMA

FOURTH ROUND, PICK NO. 137

Name: Max Mitchell

Position: T

School: Louisiana

Year: Senior

After taking a quarterback, the Panthers add an offensive tackle. Mitchell isn’t a Day 1 starter. Those prospects will be long gone by the time Carolina selects after Round 1. But Mitchell has a lot of traits scouts like.

Mitchell competed well against Power 5 schools this year in games against Texas and Iowa State. Scouts love seeing prospects produce against the best competition on their schedule. In pass sets, Mitchell gains great depth and tends to beat defenders to their spots. He shows quality lateral movement and redirects well.

He played both left and right tackle at Louisiana. His position flexibility is a nice bonus to an already rather complete prospect.

— ELW

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight. Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five. Ottawa struck first at 4:53 of the opening period on the power play. With the Senators on a two-man advantage, Tim Stützl

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Nicholas Abruzzese to two-year, entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, the team announced Saturday. The average annual value of the contract is $850,000. Abruzzese was originally taken in the fourth round, 124th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. The native of Slate Hill, N.Y., represented the United States at the recent Beijing Olympics, scoring a goal and notching three assists in the four games the U.S. played. The 22-year-old

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu