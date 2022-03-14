Panthers to have a meeting with quarterback Deshaun Watson this week, per report

The Panthers plan to meet with quarterback Deshaun Watson this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Carolina has made a hard push for Watson this week, and will likely continue to. Watson is expected to cost at least three first-round picks, a middle-round pick and a young player on his rookie contract or two.

The Panthers have a number of those.

Watson controls his own destiny, too. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, which may be one of the biggest factors in Carolina’s pursuit of him.

The Panthers have been searching for their franchise quarterback since they released Cam Newton in 2020. So far, they haven’t had much success. They signed Teddy Bridgewater that offseason, then traded him in 2021 after trading for Sam Darnold.

Neither played well, and neither proved they were the answer.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.