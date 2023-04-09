Panthers take on the Maple Leafs on 6-game win streak

Toronto Maple Leafs (47-21-11, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (42-31-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers head into a matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs as winners of six games in a row.

Florida has gone 42-31-7 overall with a 17-6-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have committed 382 total penalties (4.8 per game) to rank first in the league.

Toronto has gone 47-21-11 overall with a 13-7-4 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs are 22-5-5 in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

The matchup Monday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-4 in overtime in the previous meeting. Mitchell Marner led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has scored 31 goals with 35 assists for the Panthers. Matthew Tkachuk has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Marner has 30 goals and 68 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has scored seven goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 5.3 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out (concussion), Sam Bennett: day to day (undisclosed).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Matt Murray: day to day (head), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press