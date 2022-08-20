In Panthers’ loss to Patriots, QBs Walker, Corral struggle running Carolina offense

Panthers quarterbacks P.J. Walker and Matt Corral are on two completely different trajectories yet both were the only two signal-callers to play in Carolina’s 20-10 loss Friday night at Gillette Stadium.

Walker started and alternated quarters with Corral. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold did not play , nor did about 30 other veterans after the starters and second-teamers got a lot of work during joint practices with New England.

Corral bounced back early, going 9 of 15 for 58 yards after completing 1 of 9 passes in his NFL debut last week in Washington.

Walker — who is likely auditioning for another team once the team name’s Mayfield its starter — did not do much to impress coaches and general managers around the league.

He completed 8 of 15 passes for 107 yards and two interceptions. He accounted for a three-point drive on his five series. Walker started the first and third quarters, and Corral handled the second and fourth.

Things did not start fast for Walker. His first drive was a three-and-out. He threw two incompletions before the team punted. He completed his first pass in the next series, a 19-yard deep route to receiver Keith Kirkwood.

After two D’Onta Freeman runs, Carolina moved across midfield and into field-goal range. But the Panthers lost 24 yards over the next three plays, including two 10-yard sacks and a false start. Carolina again punted after failing to convert a third-and-24.

Sparked by a 21-yard pitch-and-catch to Giovanni Ricci, Walker led Carolina to points on his third series. The drive took nine plays, covered 55 yards and was capped by a 27-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal.

Corral did not lead Carolina to points in his seven drives. At halftime, Corral was 6 of 10 passing for 28 yards. In the fourth quarter, he was protected by (from left to right), Dennis Daley, Mike Horton, Cade Mays, Deonte Brown and Austen Pleasants.

Corral struggled to play in rhythm throughout the fourth quarter. On his fifth series, he nearly threw an interception to Patriots cornerback Jack Jones on a pass intended for Derek Wright, but it was dropped.

The play of the game came via free agent cornerback Tae Hayes. The USFL alum, who signed with Carolina in the middle of camp, intercepted Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe and returned it 50 yards for a TD. Hayes sat on a hitch route and easily intercepted the late throw.

Hayes’ score was Carolina’s only touchdown of the game.