Panthers, linebacker Shaq Thompson agree to reworked contract ahead of free agency

Shaq Thompson is staying in Charlotte.

The longtime leader of the Panthers’ defense agreed to a reworked contract with the franchise, the team announced Saturday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Thompson was entering the final year of his contract with the team, and he was considered a potential cap casualty with the Panthers on the quest to create more space in recent weeks.

Prior to reworking his contract, Thompson’s release would have saved the Panthers around $13.2 million in cap space ahead of free agency, according to Over The Cap. Instead, Thompson is back with a redone, two-year contract, according to a league source.

Thompson led the Panthers with 135 total tackles (78 solo) this past season. The longtime starter also collected 8 tackles for loss and 4 pass breakups while 1090 snaps — 94% of the total defensive plays for the season.

With Thompson returning to the fold, the Panthers should have a bit more depth heading into their conversion into a 3-4 defense under coordinator Ejiro Evero. Thompson will start at one of the inside linebacker positions, while the Panthers will need to figure out how Frankie Luvu fits in the lineup.

The Panthers are expected to target linebacker depth in free agency, even with Thompson’s return. Beyond Thompson and Luvu, the Panthers are thin at the position. Last year’s fourth-round pick Brandon Smith, Chandler Wooten and Arron Mosby return as members of the depth chart.

Thompson, who joined the Panthers as the 25th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, has compiled 677 total tackles, 12 sacks, 26 pass breakups and 3 interceptions during his first eight seasons in the league.