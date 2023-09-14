As Panthers’ Jaycee Horn deals with injury, team signs cornerback to 53-man roster

The Carolina Panthers added depth to their secondary Thursday.

The team announced it signed second-year cornerback Sam Webb — formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders — to the 53-man roster. Webb, listed as 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, was brought in to help fill the void left by starting cornerback Jaycee Horn, who is dealing with a “serious” hamstring injury, according to head coach Frank Reich.

Webb, a Missouri Western alum, entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2022. He played last season with the Raiders, appearing in 17 games (three starts) and producing 36 tackles, three pass breakups and a forced fumbles.

Webb, 25, was waived by Las Vegas during final cuts earlier this month. He spent the past two weeks on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Webb will provide depth behind the trio of Donte Jackson, CJ Henderson and Troy Hill while Horn recovers from his injury. According to Reich, a stint on injured reserve and surgery are both on the table as Horn seeks outside opinions.

Thursday, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said Henderson and Hill would be the primary options to replace the production of Horn opposite Jackson. The team also has rookie cornerback D’Shawn Jamison on the roster. Jamison was inactive for the team’s season-opening loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers didn’t need to make a corresponding move to sign Webb, as the team placed starting left guard Brady Christensen on injured reserve with a season-ending biceps injury on Wednesday.