Panthers’ insane offensive surge continues with nine goals and another blowout win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Wilson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It has become a familiar sound in Sunrise since the NHL season restarted last month following an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the league: The Florida Panthers pile up goals and creep their way toward history, and the crowd rewards them with a simple chant.

“We want 10! We want 10!”

On some nights, it takes until the third period. Sometimes, it pops up in the second. In the Panthers’ 9-2 rout of the Columbus Blue Jackets, the crowd didn’t even wait until 10 minutes were gone to serenade Florida again.

The Panthers (26-7-5) scored three goals in the first half of the first period — one at even strength, one on a power play and one on the penalty kill — and had four by the end of the opening frame. They scored again just 2:02 into the second period and then, after a rare 10-minute scoring drought, added another before the period ended to take a 6-0 lead into the third.

Right wing Patric Hornqvist scored with 9:46 to give Florida a 9-1 lead, but the Panthers never could find the 10th, which would’ve tied a franchise record for goals in a single game.

It was an absolute beatdown, the type Florida has made routine in the last three weeks, and the Panthers capped their perfect three-game homestand with their most lopsided win of the year.

Florida has now won 8 of 9 since the season restarted, including all six at home, and its only loss came in a shootout after it scored five goals in regulation. The Panthers are averaging six goals per game since the COVID pause, and have scored at least four in every one and at least five in seven of their last eight. Their nine-game points streak has included an overtime win against the league-leading Carolina Hurricanes on the road, a nine-goal explosion against the defending-champion Tampa Bay Lightning and a seven-goal outburst against the Dallas Stars on Friday to avenge their only loss during the streak.

The State Of Miami Sports: Grades for all our biggest pro & college teams, top to bottom | Opinion

With nine more goals Saturday, Florida scored 16 total in a little more than 24 hours. The Panthers are now averaging more than four goals per game — joining the Colorado Avalanche as the only teams in the league scoring at least four a game — and, at least for the moment, have sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division and the best record in the NHL.

A lopsided win for Florida, even against a playoff-contending team like the Blue Jackets, isn’t surprising at this point. The latest one, however, might have been the purest distillation of what makes this team so incredible.

In the first period, the Panthers fired 19 shots on goal, generated 14 scoring chances and got eight high-danger chances. They scored at even strength after a pretty passing sequence drew Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins out of the goal to create an empty net for forward Carter Verhaeghe. They scored on a power play when Jonathan Huberdeau, the newly minted All-Star left wing, found fellow winger Anthony Duclair in the slot for a quick one-timer goal. Florida even got a goal shorthanded when star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, of all people, led a breakaway and finished past Merzlikins for a 3-0 lead with 10:11 left in the first period.

Weegar also had three assists to lead the way with four points and star defenseman Aaron Ekblad, Weegar’s blue-line partner, added three assists of his own. Verhaghe and rookie center Anton Lundell both scored twice. Ten Panthers contributed multiple points — including Huberdeau and forward Sam Bennett, who scored his fourth goal in two days after notching a hat trick Friday — and Florida got multiple goals from three of its four forward lines. All but two of the Panthers’ forwards tallied at least one point.

The Blue Jackets (17-18-2) never surrendered that 10th goal, though. Florida will have to keep chasing.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hall's OT goal lifts red-hot Bruins over Predators, 4-3

    Taylor Hall scored off a rebound of David Pastrnak’s shot 1:41 into overtime, lifting the red-hot Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Western Conference-leading Nashville Predators on Saturday. Pastrnak took a shot from the right circle and the puck slipped behind Saros, where Hall poked it in for the game-winner. Brad Marchand, Craig Smith and Mike Reilly also scored for the Bruins, who won their fifth straight and are 8-1 since New Year’s Day.

  • Panthers have ‘so much forward depth.’ It’s a key factor in their high-scoring ways

    It has been the Florida Panthers’ DNA all season, the factor most attributable to their success so far as they near the halfway point of the 2021-22 season.

  • NHL Notebook: Ottawa Senators ready to get back in the fray after 'frustrating' pause

    The Ottawa Senators are probably getting sick of each other. The good news? At least they're no longer sick. Having emerged from their second COVID-19 outbreak this season, the Senators will have played just once in 3 1/2 weeks because of coronavirus-related postponements when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. "It's getting a little old," Ottawa winger Zach Sanford said of skate after repetitive skate with teammates following a recent practice. "You play the game to play games and compe

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Murray, Stafford seek first playoff wins when Cards visit LA

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — If Kyler Murray wants to understand just how important it is to seize the opportunity whenever a team reaches the NFL playoffs, the Arizona Cardinals star only needs to look at his counterpart across the field at SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Just like Murray, Matthew Stafford is a former No. 1 overall pick who has never won a playoff game despite being among the NFL's top quarterbacks. And Stafford has been trying to end that drought since Murray was in the seventh grad

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Is Pascal Siakam the 3rd best power forward in the East?

    A few seasons ago, Pascal Siakam was dubbed one of the best at his position in the NBA. Since the NBA bubble in 2020, the 27-year-old's talent has been questioned. This season is a different story, though. Siakam has shown he's back to his All-Star form and in the conversation as one of the best power forwards in the league.

  • Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks rip Warriors 118-99

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer's return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double. Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3. Khris Middleton

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Will the Raptors finish top 10 in offensive and defensive rating?

    Nick Nurse-led Raptors teams have typically finished in the top 10 of defensive rating. However, this season Toronto sits 20th while its offence ranks 10th in the NBA. Will the Raptors finish in the top 10 of both categories?

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;