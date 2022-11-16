Panthers host the Stars following Verhaeghe's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-6-1, third in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Dallas Stars after Carter Verhaeghe's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Panthers' 5-2 win.

Florida is 9-6-1 overall and 5-1-1 in home games. The Panthers have gone 9-3-0 in games they score at least three goals.

Dallas has a 9-5-1 record overall and a 5-3-2 record on the road. The Stars are 2-0-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Panthers won 7-1 in the previous matchup. Verhaeghe led the Panthers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has scored five goals with 15 assists for the Panthers. Verhaeghe has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Roope Hintz has scored six goals with 13 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has nine goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.6 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Anthony Duclair: out (achilles), Aaron Ekblad: out (lower-body).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back), Denis Gurianov: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press