Panthers host the Hurricanes after Boqvist's 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (22-13-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (23-13-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jesper Boqvist scored two goals in the Panthers' 5-3 win over the New York Rangers.

Florida has an 11-7-1 record at home and a 23-13-2 record overall. The Panthers have an 11-6-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Carolina is 8-9-2 in road games and 22-13-2 overall. The Hurricanes have a 4-2-0 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams play Thursday for the third time this season. The Panthers won 6-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 22 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Martin Necas has 14 goals and 31 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

