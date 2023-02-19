Panthers hire Pro Bowler DeAngelo Hall as assistant defensive backs coach

The Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff continues to grow.

On Saturday, the team announced it hired three-time Pro Bowler DeAngelo Hall and former Arizona Cardinals’ associate head coach Shawn Jefferson. Hall will be an assistant defensive backs coach while Jefferson will coach wide receivers.

Hall, who has been working as an analyst for NFL Network since retiring five years ago, completes Frank Reich’s defensive staff. He joins defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley, safeties coach Bert Watts, linebackers coach Peter Hansen and defensive line coach Todd Wash.

Former Panthers head coach Dom Capers will also serve as a senior defensive assistant.

Jefferson joins the Panthers after serving as an associate head coach for Arizona last season. He brings 17 years of NFL coaching experience to Carolina and has spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

His hire follows Carolina agreeing to terms with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown on Friday. The Panthers’ tight ends coach is the main position vacancy left to fill.

Jeff Nixon, who previously served as Carolina’s running backs coach, has also been an NFL tight ends coach. It remains unclear whether Nixon will return to the Panthers after the team named Duce Staley assistant head coach and running backs coach.

Like Staley, Hall and Jefferson are former NFL players who are joining the staff.