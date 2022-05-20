Panthers give up game-winner with 3.8 seconds left and now trail Tampa, 2-0, in Round 2

The clock showed 0.9 seconds remaining and the Florida Panthers were frozen on the ice. Ross Colton had stumbled to the ground in joy and the Panthers were gobsmacked.

An inexplicable defensive breakdown with overtime mere seconds away led to the unthinkable. Colton — with 3.8 seconds left, as the clock was eventually reset to — beat Sergei Bobrovsky and the Tampa Bay Lightning stunned Florida, 2-1, on Thursday in Sunrise.

Now, the Panthers’ season — the best in franchise history, by virtually every regular-season measure — is on life support in the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. For the second straight year, Florida trails the Lightning, 2-0, in a postseason series and will head to the Tampa Bay area in need of at least one win to keep its season alive and guarantee at least one more home game.

Both of the Panthers’ losses in South Florida will feel like missed opportunities, but Game 1 — a three-goal loss, largely because of the vast special-teams difference between the two in-state rivals — was nothing compared to this. The Panthers had erased a 1-0, first-period lead and spent most of the third threatening for their own go-ahead goal. They were all but back into the dressing room to get ready for overtime when a giveaway in the neutral zone by star defenseman MacKenzie Weegar gave the Lightning one final rush into Florida’s zone.

Nikita Kucherov drifted behind the Panthers’ goal and the puck found him. Instead of staying in the passing lanes, Weegar and fellow defenseman Gustav Forsling both chased the star right wing, and left Colton alone in front of the net.

Kucherov, a former Hart Memorial Trophy winner and one of the best passers in the league, teed up Colton and Colton went top shelf over Bobrovsky to win the game, leaving the 19,716 at FLA Live Arena in stunned silence, except for those Tampa Bay fans who traveled across the state and were chanting “Let’s go Bolts” long after the arena had otherwise emptied out.

The Panthers felt like they missed a chance in Game 1 and it happened again in Game 2, as Florida outshot the Lightning, 36-27, and was undone by going 0 for 4 on the power play.

Once again, the Panthers dug itself an early hole. For nearly 12 minutes, they mostly controlled the pace against the Lightning, but Tampa Bay got the break it needed with 8:31 left in the first. Defenseman Brandon Montour hooked Ross Colton as the versatile Lightning forward wrapped around behind the Panthers net. Tampa Bay went on the power play for the first time and needed only 37 seconds. Florida left Steven Stamkos alone for too long at the left faceoff circle and the superstar forward made an easy centering pass to Lightning right wing Corey Perry, who deflected a go-ahead goal past star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

It was Tampa Bay’s fourth power-play goal of the series — all coming in just 35:44 of game time — and put the Panthers in a hole for the fifth straight game.

In Round 1, Florida shrugged off three of those deficits to finish its six-game, first-round victory with three straight come-from-behind wins against the No. 8-seed Washington Capitals. In Round 2, the Panthers have yet to pull off any of the comeback heroics they made into an identity in the regular season, when they tied the NHL record with 39 come-from-behind wins to win the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time.

On Thursday, they came close, and even tied the game up in the second period when center Eetu Luostarinen rocketed a slap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle and got it to trickle past star goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with 1:53 left in the period.

About a minute later, winger Anthony Duclair nearly gave them the lead when he ripped a power-play one-timer for the bottom right corner of the net, only to have Vasilevskiy rob him with a sliding left-pad save.

As close as Duclair came, the near miss only compounded Florida’s biggest problem in this series so far: The difference through two games has been the Panthers’ ineptitude on the power play and the Lightning’s special-teams excellence.

When Tampa Bay went up 1-0 with its first-period power-play goal, the Lightning improved to 4 of 7 to start the series and 11 of 40 to start the Cup playoffs. When Florida failed to convert on any of the power plays it got in the first period, the Panthers fell to 0 of 6 in the series and 0 of 23 in the playoffs.

On the first two, Florida never even really came close. The Panthers put just one shot on goal on each of those first two power plays and spent about half the time on the second one just trying to get into the zone after an early misplay by star defenseman Aaron Ekblad chased them back into their own end.

Florida got its third with 46.9 seconds left in the second and tested Vasilevskiy three times in the final 10 seconds of the period before taking another 1:14 of power-play time into the third.

On the second half of the power play, the Panthers didn’t get off a single shot, then they failed on two more down the stretch.