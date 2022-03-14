Panthers free agency tracker: Tracking every move Carolina makes

Jonathan M. Alexander, Ellis L. Williams
·2 min read

At noon Monday, teams around the NFL will send an all-out blitz for some of the top free agents on the market.

The Panthers likely won’t be one of them. At least for the top guys.

As Carolina heads into free agency, they have roughly $31 million in cap space, and they plan to spend only a portion of that. About $10 million will be reserved for in-season moves, and about $8-9 million for their draft picks.

In other words, they have about $13 million they can spend. The salary cap is $208.2 million.

But that changes if they can engineer a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has a $35 million cap hit for the 2022 season. He’s been their primary focus for the past week, and they are squarely in the mix.

Watson controls his own destiny with his no-trade clause.

And until a trade is complete, Carolina will likely be patient on the first few days of free agency.

The expectation around the league is that a trade could come as soon as Monday, and at most two weeks. For Carolina, the sooner the better.

The league’s two-day tampering period begins today, where teams can reach agreements with any free agent. On Wednesday, those deals become complete. The longer the Panthers have to wait, the less chance they have a to sign some of their targeted free agents.

The Panthers had 22 unrestricted free agents and three exclusive rights free agents heading into the offseason. They have since re-signed seven of them.

That means they still have a number of holes to fill, including a starting safety and a starting offensive guard, which they’ll likely target in free agency.

Below is our free agency tracker. The list will be updated after each move.

Free agents re-signed by the Panthers

LB Frankie Luvu - two-year, $9 million

TE Ian Thomas - three-year, $16.95 million, $8 million guaranteed.

K Zane Gonzalez - two-year, $4.5 million, $2 million guaranteed

LS J.J. Jansen - one-year, $1.1 million deal

LB Julian Stanford - one-year deal, $1.1 million deal

QB P.J. Walker - one-year, $895,000

FB Giovanni Ricci - one-year, $895,000

Panthers free agents

RB Ameer Abdullah

S Juston Burris

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

S Sean Chandler

P Lachlan Edwards

WR Alex Erickson

CB Stephon Gilmore

DE Marquis Haynes

CB Donte Jackson

DT DaQuan Jones

CB Rashaan Melvin

RG John Miller

QB Cam Newton

C Matt Paradis

OLB Haason Reddick

OT Trent Scott

WR Brandon Zylstra

