Panthers free agency tracker: Tracking every move Carolina makes

At noon Monday, teams around the NFL will send an all-out blitz for some of the top free agents on the market.

The Panthers likely won’t be one of them. At least for the top guys.

As Carolina heads into free agency, they have roughly $31 million in cap space, and they plan to spend only a portion of that. About $10 million will be reserved for in-season moves, and about $8-9 million for their draft picks.

In other words, they have about $13 million they can spend. The salary cap is $208.2 million.

But that changes if they can engineer a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has a $35 million cap hit for the 2022 season. He’s been their primary focus for the past week, and they are squarely in the mix.

Watson controls his own destiny with his no-trade clause.

And until a trade is complete, Carolina will likely be patient on the first few days of free agency.

The expectation around the league is that a trade could come as soon as Monday, and at most two weeks. For Carolina, the sooner the better.

The league’s two-day tampering period begins today, where teams can reach agreements with any free agent. On Wednesday, those deals become complete. The longer the Panthers have to wait, the less chance they have a to sign some of their targeted free agents.

The Panthers had 22 unrestricted free agents and three exclusive rights free agents heading into the offseason. They have since re-signed seven of them.

That means they still have a number of holes to fill, including a starting safety and a starting offensive guard, which they’ll likely target in free agency.

Below is our free agency tracker. The list will be updated after each move.

Free agents re-signed by the Panthers

▪ LB Frankie Luvu - two-year, $9 million

▪ TE Ian Thomas - three-year, $16.95 million, $8 million guaranteed.

▪ K Zane Gonzalez - two-year, $4.5 million, $2 million guaranteed

▪ LS J.J. Jansen - one-year, $1.1 million deal

▪ LB Julian Stanford - one-year deal, $1.1 million deal

▪ QB P.J. Walker - one-year, $895,000

▪ FB Giovanni Ricci - one-year, $895,000

Panthers free agents

▪ RB Ameer Abdullah

▪ S Juston Burris

▪ LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

▪ S Sean Chandler

▪ P Lachlan Edwards

▪ WR Alex Erickson

▪ CB Stephon Gilmore

▪ DE Marquis Haynes

▪ CB Donte Jackson

▪ DT DaQuan Jones

▪ CB Rashaan Melvin

▪ RG John Miller

▪ QB Cam Newton

▪ C Matt Paradis

▪ OLB Haason Reddick

▪ OT Trent Scott

▪ WR Brandon Zylstra